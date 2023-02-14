Captain Sandy has already fired Camille Lamb on Below Deck season 10, but it appears Alissa may be next in line to go overboard.

Who remembers that brutal scene in the mid-season trailer when Captain Sandy confronts Alissa and Hayley, for lying on the deck while Tyler Walker worked? Well in season 10 episode 12, we get to see how it all played out and it appears Captain Sandy is infuriated and could even be ready to fire Alissa for her ‘disrespect.’

Alissa recently told Hayley that she had a dream about Captain Sandy firing her; fans are feeling like it could become reality. Let’s take a look at why Alissa’s future on the St. David yacht could be hanging in the balance.

Below Deck’s Alissa Humber butts heads with Captain Sandy

Alissa certainly doesn’t lack sass. So she’s not afraid to defend her and Hayley for finishing their tasks and laying on the deck whilst Tyler works away. Captain Sandy isn’t happy with her response and tells Alissa to stop talking. Hayley apologizes and offers to help Tyler but Alissa doesn’t back down. So, Captain Sandy asks to see her on the bridge and explains that she won’t tolerate her behavior. As if things couldn’t get any worse, Alissa then refers to Captain Sandy simply as “Sandy.”

Captain Sandy then calls Fraser to the bridge and gives him a grilling. However, he handles it well and takes full responsibility for his recent actions. Fraser and Alissa then rejoin as Alissa reassures Fraser that she was blunt with Captain Sandy to defend him. Fraser thanked her for doing that but explained she doesn’t have to do this in the future.

Below Deck’s Alissa Humber ‘fired’ theories on the rise

Ever since the drama kicked off between Alissa and Camille, viewers have been worrying that Alissa might get fired from the Bravo series too. As seen in the previews, a new stew joins the crew this season, and that means someone has to go. Whilst we don’t know who it will be, someone might get fired or choose to leave, and fans are having some fun guessing who it could be.

The majority has ruled out Tyler as he has just joined the team, and has a lot of experience under his belt. Fans think there could be a possibility that Captain Sandy fires Fraser after their mini-feud. Although, Fraser deeply apologized and Captain Sandy said she hopes they become allies in the future.

It is mainly Alissa who continues to get on Sandy’s bad side and she doesn’t seem too bothered about patching things up either. This has led fans to believe Captain Sandy could dump her from the yacht. In fact, some fans have expressed that they hope Below Deck’s Tyler will take Alissa’s role on the yacht.

Humber herself revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was never meant to be on the show: “I think I realized that I was never supposed to be on this show. This is like, about like people that like drama, and I thought it was a show about work, and I came there to work, and I worked.”

