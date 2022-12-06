Dr Michelle Pearl appeared as a charter guest on Below Deck in 2022. She and her doctor friends starred on the Bravo show as they embarked on the trip of a lifetime. However, some of the guests may be remembering the vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Below Deck returned to screens for season 10 in November 2022 and December 5 saw episode 3 air. As always, things aren’t going smoothly for the crew on the St David. It’s not smooth sailing for the Below Deck cast and Captain Rosbach’s health is proving an issue.

Below Deck welcomes new guests

During Below Deck season 10, episode 3, the crew of the St David welcomes new charter guests including Dr Michelle Pearl and her friends.

Captain Lee clearly had a soft spot for the group of ER doctors. They all worked during the covid pandemic and are ready for a vacay in St Lucia.

However, there’s drama for the group of doctors as Hollie pulls Dr Jewel Jones’ wig off for a joke and Vulture reports that sees Hollie become “enemy No. 1 for the rest of the charter.”

Dr Pearl on Below Deck

Dr Pearl is Below Deck’s primary charter guest during episode 3. She’s joined by her friends: “Tola Johnson Miniel, Shauna Conry, Hollie Sexton Sandlin, Jewel (aka JJ), Samantha, and Alla,” per Sportskeeda.

The ladies take a break from their busy lives working in ER to cruise around St Lucia.

Dr Jewel wrote on Instagram the ladies: “Save lives every day and needed this trip.”

It was clear the doctors were ready to party as Captain Lee even offered to hold their hair back if they needed to be sick overboard during their break!

Who is Dr Michelle Pearl?

Dr Pearl is an ER doctor. She currently works in Washington at Mt Rainier Emergency Physicians, per her LinkedIn page.

She’s held her current position for more than six years and previous to that she worked at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles as a director of emergency simulation. Michelle’s LinkedIn page states she’s based in the Seattle area.

Her Facebook page shows her wearing PPE as she posted during the covid 19 pandemic. She can also be seen pictured with her partner in 2020. However, she hasn’t posted to Facebook since May 27, 2022.

WATCH BELOW DECK MONDAYS AT 8 PM ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know