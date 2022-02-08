Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas is Instagram Official with his new girlfriend











Joining the Below Deck crew from the start, Bravo viewers have loved watching Eddie Lucas’ professional and personal lives develop over the years.

When it comes to Below Deck, it’s all hands on deck to bring viewers the latest drama and chaos from the yachties aboard My Seanna. The show has been going since 2013, with Eddie as an original cast member.

Since we’ve known the reality TV star for so long, we’ve followed him along with all of his unsuccessful relationships. However, it seems that Eddie is loved up with a new woman…

Eddie Lucas is Insta Official with his new girlfriend

For months, viewers have been wondering if Eddie Lucas is in a relationship or not, and we’re here to finally break you the news.

Eddie announced his new relationship on his Instagram account on the 20th of January 2022. He shared a photo with his girlfriend, telling followers that he had been quiet as they had bought a house together.

To many followers’ disappointment, the Bravo star didn’t tag his girlfriend in the post, as it seems that he wants to keep her identity private from fans.

Below Deck fans couldn’t be happier for Eddie

The announcement post has been flooded with likes and comments from friends, family, and Below Deck fans. Overall, the post received over 39k likes and 1k comments.

The comments have shown nothing but kindness and happiness towards Eddie and his new relationship. One Instagram user commented: “Congratulations! May this new chapter be so unbelievably beautiful, as well as the memories made here”. Another user said: “Congratulations!! You deserve it!!”.

Fans also commented on his girlfriend’s looks, one said: “She is so pretty! I’m rooting for you future Captain!”.

Is Eddie’s mystery girlfriend season 3’s Amy?

During season 3 of Below Deck, Eddie was seen having a relationship with a woman called ‘Amy’. Whilst the season was airing, we never really got to know much about Amy, apart from being his girlfriend.

He chose not to return for season 4 due to relationship problems with Amy, as the long-distance became too much for the pair.

Viewers of the show who remember Amy have been wondering if his new girlfriend is the Amy they heard about on Below Deck. One Instagram user even asked Eddie: “That’s who he’s been arguing with. Eddie, you’re the man but come on”.

Reality Titbit can confirm that Eddie’s new girlfriend is NOT the Amy he was seeing during season 3, and she is in fact a new lady. A while ago, Eddie confirmed that he broke up with Amy, and it ended “worse than ever”, so it’s great to see Eddie happy in a new relationship.

