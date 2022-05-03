Below Deck's Gabriela Barragan confirms she is dating Wes O'Dell













All reality TV fans love a good crossover, so you’ll be happy to hear that Bravo’s Gabriella Barragan and Wes O’Dell have confirmed their romance.

As the cast on all the Below Deck shows are working in the same industry, they are bound to come across each other one way or another.

Gabriela and Wes have put the rumours to rest with the recent announcement of their relationship – and it’s giving all the feels. Reality Titbit have everything you need to know on their budding romance, including how long they have been together and how Wes asked the special question.

Gabriela has confirmed her relationship with Wes

Gabriela revealed the news on Adrienne’s podcast ‘Gangplank Report’, where she told listeners that she has been dating Wes for the past couple of months.

She also told the podcast how Wes asked her to be his girlfriend:

“It was really cute in St. Thomas they wear these bangle bracelets. It has like a little horseshoe on it or like a hook. And if it’s facing outward, it means you’re open. And if it’s facing the other way, it means that you’re taken. So when he gave me the bracelet, he put it on me with the horseshoe, meaning closed. And I looked at him like, ‘Oh!’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Awww,'”

Gabriela hasn’t had the best of luck with love

As we already know, Gabriela hasn’t been in the best of relationships prior to Wes. She revealed on the show that her ex-boyfriend led her to therapy after his narcissistic behaviour.

Gabriela also got involved in her fair share of crew romances aboard Parsifal III, as she hooked up with Gary King, which eventually lead to the chaotic love triangle involving Ashley Marti. She has revealed how happy she is to have found somebody like Wes:

“I don’t think I’ve had a boyfriend quite as kind and patient and loving as Wes, —- it’s new for me because obviously, you guys see how chaotic I am and how intense I am. So being in a normal, healthy relationship, I’m like uncomfortable in normalcy, I guess. So, he’s working with me, and I couldn’t appreciate it more. Not just about the stuff about the show but advancing my career”

Wes owns and runs his own charter

One thing that we knew for sure when Wes joined the Below Deck crew is that he knows his boats. Wes is the captain of sailing yacht Nightwind ll.

As Gabriela is currently working on Nightwind ll, this is where their romance began, as they have been working together in St. Thomas.

Built in 1968, the sailing yacht offers both day and sunset charters. It also has its own Instagram, where Gabriela and Wes’ first public photo together can be seen.

