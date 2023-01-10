Below Deck fans got to meet charter guest Karan Bakshi during the season 10 episode 7 installment of the show.

Karan and his wife, Kamna, hopped aboard the St David ready to celebrate and make memories that would last a lifetime.

The couple and their friends certainly made a lasting impression on Below Deck viewers, judging by peoples’ tweets. The Below Deck staff were put through their paces when it came to dinner time on the yacht. Let’s find out more about Karan Bakshi…

Meet Karan Bakshi

Karan Bakshi is the chief executive officer of multiple businesses.

He can now add ‘reality TV star’ to his resumé as he stars in Below Deck in 2023.

Karan’s LinkedIn page states that he is the founder and chief executive officer of Vision Group. He’s held the role since 2016.

The business is based in Virginia in the United States. It is described as: “A leading multinational conglomerate of technology companies specializing in digital transformation for Retail.”

Karan is also president of SMSB Consulting Group, Maxerience Inc., as well as co-founder and vice president of Insigma Inc.

He’s a married man

Any viewers of Below Deck will have already been acquainted with Karan’s wife, Kamna.

Karan and Kamna were the main charter guests during episode 7 and the trip was organized for Kamna’s birthday.

They were joined by close friends for the celebration which saw the St David beautifully decorated.

Karan Bakshi on Below Deck

Many Below Deck fans commented on Karan and Kamna’s time on Below Deck.

Some people tweeted that they thought the couple was “very picky.”

While trying some of chef Rachel Hargrove’s dishes, Kamna said that she had tasted the “best and worst” foods while on the trip.

Another of the guests in Karan’s group said that the food wasn’t hot and they all concluded that they weren’t keen on chorizo.

A Below Deck fan wrote: “Worst guest this season! I would died to taste chef Rachel’s food!”

