Below Deck’s Marcos Spaziani co-owns L.A. restaurant Marlou

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the second spin-off of the Below Deck franchise, as viewers catch an insight into the latest drama with yachties on the sailing yacht.

The Bravo show is back with a bang, and this year there are some fresh faces on the scene… One of the newbies is chef Marcos Spaziani, and Reality Titbit has found out everything you need to know about him, and even found his Instagram.

Who is Marcos Spaziani?

Hailing from Venezuela, Marcos is one of many new crew members joining the sailing yacht. He is a talented chef and attended culinary school back in his home country.

Marcos has over ten years of experience in the industry, so he certainly won’t be holding back on the show. During this time he has traveled the world, whilst learning handy tips from the best chefs on the globe.

When he’s not cheffing it up, Marcos enjoys surfing, boxing, and skateboarding, and has a real passion for playing sports.

Marcos has his own restaurant in L.A.

Marcos is the co-owner of the brand new restaurant, Marlou, based in L.A. He owns Marlou with chef Louis Huh, which will be having its grand opening on the 25th of February 2022.

The two chefs met whilst working at one of the best restaurants in L.A, Taste. The pair worked great together and decided they should begin working for themselves rather than others by beginning their own business.

And that is when ML Eats was born, with Marcos and Louis offering customers private chef events, events & catering, restaurant consulting, and a food truck.

They have stated that their goal is “to create amazing food and provide excellent service as well as satisfying our customers with our combined knowledge of 37 years in the hospitality and service industry.”

Catch up with Marcos on Instagram

With the season premiere just around the corner, it’s only right that we find the newbies on Instagram so you can keep up with the Bravo stars outside of the show…

Marcos already has a strong audience of over 9k followers, which will certainly increase as we see more of him on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. He posts regularly on his account, with all his latest cooking creations and updates on his hectic life.

According to his Instagram, Marcos turned 42 on the 13th of January 2021, meaning the reality television star is 43 today. He also shared a photo with fellow co-stars Gary King and Colin MacRae, saying they “created a brotherhood faster than ever.”

