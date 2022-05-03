Below Deck's new stew Scarlett Bentley is a social media influencer













Although season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is over halfway, two new arrivals are ready to jump aboard Parsifal III.

The Yacht is understaffed after Tom Pearson and Gabriela Barragan’s departure – but not for long as Scarlett Bentley and Barnaby Birkbeck join the Below Deck crew.

So, who is Scarlett Bentley? This article has everything you need to know about the new stew, such as her day job and the all the details of her Instagram…

Who is Scarlett Bentley?

Hailing from Arkansas, Scarlett discovered her love for yachting in Southern California. The 25-year-old left her marketing job to fulfil her dream as a yachtie, and with two years experience, she’s ready to show Parsifal III what she’s made of.

Scarlett has the brains to match the beauty, as she graduated from The University of Arkansas with a Bachelors degree in Business Marketing and Information Systems.

In her Collabstr bio, she states that she enjoys “working out, dancing, being outdoors, and spending time with friends.”

Scarlett is a social media influencer

Alongside this, Scarlett is a content creator on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She makes a living from this by charging $60 for two story posts, $100 for a story and feed post, $150 for two stories and a feed post, and $50 for a TikTok video.

She has worked with numerous brands such as BluLite, Passion Tree and Blenders Eyewear.

Scarlett also has her own YouTube channel where fans can keep up with her hectic lifestyle. The Bravo star has uploaded multiple vlogs, such as her time in San Diego and bungee jumping.

Meet Scarlett on Instagram!

Scarlett is set to make an impact on the show, especially after she is seen kissing Gary King in the trailer for season 3.

If you want to keep up with her outside of the chaos – Reality Titbit have got your back. You can catch Scarlett on Instagram (@scarlettbentley), where she posts regularly for her 10.5k followers.

As expected from an influencer, Scarlett’s feed is on top form, with her aesthetic giving us all the beach vibes. She recently attended Coachella, and she shared snaps of herself wearing fishnets and a black set.

