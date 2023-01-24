Ross McHarg and Elizabeth Frankini from Below Deck once dated and fans of the Bravo show can’t believe it.

Many took to Twitter following the January 23 episode of the show to express their shock over the two cast members previously being in a relationship.

Ross is a current Below Deck cast member while Elizabeth’s time on the show was cut short in 2021. So, let’s find out more about their romance and where they are today.

Below Deck’s Ross and Elizabeth

Ross McHarg, 38, is a current Below Deck cast member who works aboard the St David as bosun.

During season 10, news emerged that he once dated a former cast member of the show, Elizabeth Frankini, 32.

Ross’ ex is described in her Bravo bio as being a “Long Island native with a background in high-end hospitality.”

Elizabeth was fired from Below Deck in 2021. During season 8, Captain Lee Rosbach said to Bravo that “they exhausted every possibility” before firing Elizabeth.

How long did Ross and Elizabeth from Below Deck date for?

Ross and Elizabeth dated on and off for four years.

The two were together before Elizabeth starred on the show in 2020.

Speaking on Below Deck season 10, Ross said that he and Elizabeth “broke each other’s hearts on multiple occasions.”

His relationship with Elizabeth was his longest. Ross said that he’d been put off relationships and was looking for “uncomplicated intimacy,” nowadays.

Elizabeth can be found on Instagram at @bettabird with over 65k followers. She writes in her bio that she is a “mermaid in the mountains.”

Fans can’t believe they were a couple

Following Below Deck season 10 episode 9, many fans of the Bravo show took to Twitter to express their shock over Elizabeth and Ross’ relationship.

One person tweeted that they could make sense of the romance: “Ross dating Elizabeth makes sense. I can’t explain it, it just seems right”

While others were baffled by the relationship news, tweeting: “Ross dated Elizabeth?!?!?!”

Another wrote: “My mind was just blown that Ross dated Elizabeth.”

More tweeted that the Below Deck news was “tea”, writing: “Ross used to date Elizabeth from S8 on and off for 4 yrs? Who got fired right before the charter season ended early bc of the pandemic? Tea!”

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK