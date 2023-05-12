Chef Ben Robinson has announced that he is engaged to Kiara Cabral and thanked his girlfriend for “making an honest man out of” him.

The Below Deck star is officially on his way to the altar after he confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Kiara Cabral following four “wonderful” years of dating.

The 42-year-old Brit announced the exciting news on his Instagram profile, penning a heartfelt post to his other half, Kiara.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage

Ben Robinson is engaged to Kiara Cabral

The famous Below Deck chef, who faced dating rumors with co-star Kate Chastain for years, is officially a taken man. Ben announced the happy news with an engagement photo shoot on a boat.

“After a wonderful 4-year relationship with my love Kiara, I decided to take the next step and propose,” he wrote in a post on Thursday. “I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support.”

He continued: “I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you.”

Ben’s post was flooded with congratulations and love from Bravo fans. “Congratulations to you both, she’s a lucky lady,” one fan wrote. Another commented: “Congratulations Ben hope you both enjoy eternal happiness.”

Meet Kiara Cabral: Age and Instagram

Kiara is based in Florida and is 28 years old. She is on Instagram under the handle @kiaracab where she has a fan base of over 6,000 followers. In her bio, she describes herself as “Moofy’s mom”, her adorable pup.

Her account boasts pictures from luxury travels to stunning destinations like the Dominican Republic and Italy. She also has snaps from private jets and many celebratory posts from birthdays and special occasions.

Kiara shared a number of pictures from her engagement, writing that she is “speechless and overwhelmed” with “so much happiness and love”.

Ben proposed during a holiday in Rome

The Below Deck star popped the question in the most romantic way possible – during a holiday in Rome. In an interview with US Weekly, Ben revealed that he proposed in Vatican Square during the romantic getaway.

The couple has already planned their special day as Ben unveiled details of their wedding next year: “‘We plan to marry on Cape Cod next summer at my parents’ home, a charming house on the Cotuit shoreline.”

Ben hinted about his relationship with Kiara in January 2020 and they later confirmed their romance on social media.

“There is a girl that I like at the moment,” the chef told Andy Cohen in a previous interview. “We’re trying to take it slowly. So, we’ll see what becomes of it.”