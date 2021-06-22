Below Deck: Who is Benny Thompson? Meet Alli Dore's baby daddy on Instagram!











Below Deck’s Alli Dore will be sailing from yacht crew to motherhood, as she has revealed she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend.

The Australian cast member is best known for boarding the Parsifal III as a divemaster, and is now a steward working alongside the interior boat team.

When June 21 came, fans of Alli were shocked when it was suddenly announced she is pregnant – marking the second pregnancy of the season.

We may have gotten to know Alli pretty well during her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but viewers are now wondering who the baby daddy is.

Alli announces her pregnancy

Alli Dore took to Instagram on June 21st, when she announced the news of her “ocean baby” with boyfriend Benny Thompson.

She proudly showed off her baby bump in a series of photos, where she is seen kissing Benny and smiling about their news.

Several fans and close friends, such as co-star Dani Soares, congratulated Alli and Benny following their big reveal.

Alli is the second to announce a pregnancy this Below Deck Sailing Yacht season, following Dani, who said “Lilly can’t wait to meet her new friend”.

Who is Benny Thompson?

Benny Thompson, from Australia, is Alli’s boyfriend and father of her baby.

Alli confirmed her relationship with Benny last week, stating that he is the “love of her life” and her “angel boy”.

She captioned a photo of them on her Instagram story with: “He’s got a heart of gold and treats me like a precious jewel, I’m really lucky.”

Looking at Benny’s Instagram, he is passionate about cars and travelling, and is often – like Alli – seen out on the water, either on boats or surfing.

Alli and Benny: Relationship timeline

The couple had actually been friends for 12 years before they began dating.

When she returned to her Australian home, she travelled to see him and some other friends, which is when sparks started flying.

Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and the couple are currently moving into a new house together.

On Instagram, the Below Deck star responded to a fan’s question about how they met. She said:

When I got back to Australia, I flew up to where he lives to hang out with him and some friends. We have so much fun together and the timing was right. It just happened naturally. And we fell madly in love.

