Bethenny Frankel has dished on the RHONY salary range and claimed that most housewives “lie” about their paychecks.

The Bravo star took to Instagram and shared an insight knowledge of the typical pay scale housewives receive for their appearances on the reality show.

Even though the former RHONY cast member didn’t confirm her exact salary in the last few series, she shared some interesting tidbits about the typical salary range.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel dishes on RHONY salary range

Bethenny may have said that she’s done with RHONY but her posts on Instagram indicate the opposite. The reality star got candid about finances in a lengthy video shared on her account.

She said she didn’t want to reveal her exact paycheck because it would “upset the whole apple cart” but she did reveal that cast members were paid the same amount during the first season of RHONY.

She explained that stars would normally be paid more for additional episodes and that they all got a “percent increase” for season two and had the “leverage” to “negotiate.”

For the next few seasons, Bethenny said that housewives “banded together” to negotiate for higher salaries, adding that there are different types of deals you can get depending on the number of episodes and season.

RHONY star claims most housewives ‘lie’ about salaries

Further in her video, Bethenny said that it was normal for housewives to discuss salaries with each other so that they can understand if they are “clipped” or are on the “right path.”

She said that producers care about “precedent” and are aware that reality stars share financial details with each other.

Bethenny went on to claim that most housewives “lie about what they’re getting paid” in the same way some “lie” whether they were fired or not.

While she didn’t reveal exact figures, Bethenny said that salaries typically range from “$25,000” to “seven figures,” and there are stars who earn even “more.”

Bethenny revealed her season 1 salary

In an earlier Instagram video, the TV personality revealed that her season 1 contract was for $7250. When she joined the reality show, she had just moved to a one-bedroom apartment from a studio.

“All I had was time on my hands; no kids, no family, no problem,” she explained. “The only thing I did cross out was the thing that said Bravo would take a percentage of anything I made.

“Now, I was a nobody, I had nothing, and what would I give? Somewhere down deep inside of me I understood conceptually that that was wrong, and I was going places and I was gonna do something and no one was going to own any part of it.”