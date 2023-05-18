Before becoming NYC’s “it girl”, Tinsley Mortimer already had a staggering net worth after inheriting a fortune from her parents.

The former RHONY cast member is the subject of the new Hulu documentary Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl.

The series features her journey as the anonymous gossip blogger and how she became the “it girl” of New York City. But before her celebrity blog, she was already a well-known name in high society thanks to her family roots.

So, what is Tinsley’s net worth in 2023? Here’s more about her wealth as we reveal details of her family empire.

Tinsley Mortimer: Net worth

Tinsley has an impressive net worth of $35 million as of 2023, Celebrity Net Worth notes.

She was born in South Carolina’s wealthy community to George Riley Mercer Jr and Dale Mercer. Tinsley was raised in Virginia before her making her way into the socialite scene in New York City.

In 2002, she tied the knot with Robert Mortimer, who comes from a wealthy family with connections to Standard Oil. While she inherited a huge fortune from her parents, Tinsley’s net worth saw a huge spike during her marriage.

After gaining popularity as a socialite with her celebrity blog, Tinsley joined the cast of Real Housewives of New York (seasons 9-12).

Tinsley’s father and family empire

As explained above, part of Tinsley’s wealth comes from a massive family empire with ties in the real estate industry.

Her father inherited the company Mercer Rug and Carpet from his father George Mercer Sr. Tinsley’s father worked as an architectural consultant and ran the real estate investment firm George-Marshall Corporation.

But Tinsley hasn’t relied only on family money to secure a stable financial future for herself. She is also a fashion designer and owner of Samantha Thavasa by Tinsley Mortimer, a line of handbags based in Japan.

Apart from starring in three seasons of Bravo‘s RHONY, she had a short stint in Gossip Girl’s second season and starred in the short-lived reality show High Society.

Why did Tinsley leave RHONY?

Tinsley surprised many Bravo viewers after confirming her departure from RHONY in season 12. She decided to move to Chicago to be with her partner Scott Kluth.

The 47-year-old reality star announced her exit from the reality series on Instagram on June 12, 2020.

“Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience,” she explained in her Instagram post.