Bobby Boyd’s net worth is a subject of interest in 2023 as he appears on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back in 2023 and, with changes in the economy and rising interest rates, there’s a lot of tension among the realtors on the show when it comes to listings.

Realtor Bobby stars in season 14 as he co-lists a property with ex-husband Josh Flagg. Of course, MDLLA wouldn’t be the Bravo show fans know and love without some drama. Judging by the show’s trailer, Josh and Bobby aren’t on the best terms as they show potential buyers around a property.

Million Dollar Listing: Meet Bobby

Bobby Boyd was introduced to MDLLA viewers when he appeared on the show as Josh Flagg’s partner. When it comes to the Million Dollar Listing star’s age, Bobby is 37 years old.

His Avenue 8 profile explains he previously worked as a fashion model for huge brands including Versace and Calvin Klein.

Bobby also worked as a broker at Douglas Elliman, reports The Real Deal. Now, he’s a luxury realtor who works for Avenue 8 in Los Angeles.

Bobby Boyd’s estimated net worth

Given Bobby’s career, it makes sense he would enjoy the finer things in life. However, he came from humble beginnings and writes on his website that his life wasn’t always “glitz and glam.”

Bobby writes: “While I won’t spill all the tea, my childhood home was a place where I was provided for and taken care of, but it was shrouded in a darker side that also involved drugs and violence.”

The MDLLA star now has a net worth estimated at $3 million by Exact Net Worth.

Bobby was previously married to Million Dollar Listing co-star Josh Flagg. They were together for six years and tied the knot in 2017. However, in 2022 they announced they were going their separate ways. World-renowned realtor Josh’s net worth is estimated at $35 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

He ‘only eats burgers on a Hermés silver platter’

Any fans who follow Bobby on Million Dollar Listing or via his Instagram page will have seen he’s no stranger to luxury. Find Bobby on Instagram at @bboydla where he has 124k followers.

The real estate agent often shares videos of himself creating recipes on Instagram. Bobby says he can be summed up in two words – hamburgers and Hermés.

Bobby writes on his website he “only eats burgers on a Hermés silver platter.” And although the realtor then admits he’s joking, he adds he’s an “ambassador for living the luxury lifestyle.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website. For the UK, you can visit the Refuge website here, or Women’s Aid.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LA ON BRAVO THURSDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK