









Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers have finally seen a glimpse of Bolo, the stripper from Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party. We found the entertainer on Instagram!

The Bravo stars made headlines last autumn following news about Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party which featured stripper Michael ‘Bolo The Entertainer’ Bolwaire.

Viewers at home want to find more information about him ahead of next week’s episode.

So who is Michael Bolwaire? Get to know the entertainer, from his age to Instagram.

Bolo on Real Housewives of Atlanta

If you’re a keen RHOA fan, you are probably aware of the now-famous Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party where the reality stars found themselves at the center of a ‘stripper scandal’.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Cynthia teased about what’s to come in the episode, saying: “I was not ready. And I don’t think you guys are going to be ready.”

And quite naturally, viewers at home want to know all about Bolo whose name had gone viral following his appearance on RHOA.

Bolo will be seen in the upcoming episode called ‘What Happened in the Dungeon?’ which airs on Sunday, February 21st on Bravo.

Who’s ready to see BOLO next week👀 #rhoa pic.twitter.com/nmnemS4zfm — THE RHOA TEA (@RHOATEA) February 15, 2021

Who is Michael Bolwaire? Age revealed

Michael ‘Bolo The Entertainer’ Bolwaire is 32 years old. He was born on April 30th, 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He is a model and dancer who rose to fame after appearing on the reality show Vivica’s Black Magic as part of an all-male exotic dance group.

According to his bio, he now resides in Atlanta and has also starred in the movies Chocolate City and Chocolate City 2: Vegas.

Michael has performed at events in the country and abroad. He also dropped his own merchandise and created a clothing business, as well as a body and bath line.

Follow Bolo on Instagram

Bolo has amassed 161k followers on Instagram, a figure that is set to rise after his appearance on RHOA.

His profile features workout videos and pictures, as well as casual snaps with family and friends.

You can find him under the handle @michaelbolwaire.

