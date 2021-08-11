Who is Bradley on RHONY? Updates as Sonja Morgan goes on blind date!











In her search to find love, Sonja Morgan agrees to go on a blind date with a man called Bradley. Luckily for us, it’s all aired on RHONY.

It comes following a matchmaker set up by Eboni’s friend Devyn, who had someone in mind for the RHONY star – and he goes by the name of Bradley.

Despite being unsure if Bradley matches his “adorable” photo, it looks like Sonja and her blind date find common ground during their date.

Viewers may be wondering who Sonja’s blind date is, and what he does for a living. Reality Titbit done some research to find out Bradley’s background.

Who is Bradley on RHONY?

Bradley wears socks with loafers and drinks Bloody Mary cocktails!

He admitted to Sonja that he has never been on a date set up by a matchmaker before, just like her.

During his debut, we learned that Bradley thinks bacon is healthy for you (he also loves it) and that he usually wears suits.

Several fans think that Bradley and Sonja could be a match made in heaven, with some believing he looks like he has money.

Bradley appears to be around his mid fifties or early sixties.

We need a spin-off if this matchmaker and Sonja on all her dates ASAP. Eboni as supporting #RHONY — is bitch better? 🇰🇾 (@QueenG345) July 7, 2021

Sonja Morgan and Bradley

When Sonja was first shown Bradley’s picture, she said he was “adorable” and loved that he was wearing socks with loafers.

The RHONY star also said she liked that he had a “bit of a belly”.

Then on their date, she remembered that he seemed taller in his matchmaker photo, but tried to forget about that.

They found a bond over their love for bacon, with Sonja telling him her grandparents lived to their nineties and always eating it.

Bradley ordered a Bloody Mary, while Sonja had the virgin version.

It looked like they hit it off pretty instantly, despite the initial attraction possibly not being there for Sonja.

I would religiously watch an entire “Sonja in the City” spin-off and watch her date a bunch of randoms 😍 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/g4PgnjJc9z — Allison 💄 (@adru_6) July 7, 2021

Did anything happen after their date?

As Sonja is single, it looks like her and Bradley didn’t progress

The RHONY star has been renowned for her constant dates throughout the season, and some fans have claimed Bradley is not her type.

Commenting on the preview date clip, a viewer said: “Personally I think she would be better off just being on her own.”

Another wrote: “Well we know that Sonja currently isn’t in a relationship. I have to assume that means Eboni’s attempt to set her up with a guy failed.”

Looking at fan’s opinions, and with no sign of Bradley on her Instagram – or any man, for that matter – she appears to be single at the moment.

