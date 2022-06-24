Brandi Glanville explained why her face has changed since RHOBH season 2













Brandi Glanville is a part of the ‘ex-wives club’ on Bravo’s second Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip in 2022. As well as Brandi, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Taylor Armstrong and co are all having a vacation at Dorinda Medley’s lavish Bluestone Manor.

The ladies hail from different Real Housewives shows including RHONY, RHOA and RHOBH. As with many Real Housewives cast members, Brandi Glanville’s appearance has changed over the years. She previously explained why her face looks different in 2022. Her face may have changed slightly, but fans are all still saying that she was “made for reality TV” on Twitter.

Brandi is back in 2022

Judging by fans’ tweets, many RHUGT viewers are happy to see Brandi Glanville back on their screens in 2022.

She first appeared as a Bravo star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a ‘friend’ during season 2. Brandi then became a full-time cast member for seasons 3, 4 and 5.

Brandi continued to be a ‘guest’ on the show for season 6 and later returned as a guest on seasons 9 and 10.

Now, she’s appearing as a cast member on RHUGT2 from June 23 on Peacock.

Brandi Glanville’s face has changed over the years

When Brandi Glanville first appeared on RHOBH in 2011, she was 38.

She has been a Bravolebrity for the past 11 years and, like many of her RHUGT co-stars, she’s had some cosmetic procedures over the years.

As reported by Meaww, during the RHOBH season 4 reunion, Brandi said that she’d opted for: “…facial fillers, a breast augmentation, and vaginal rejuvenation.“

The RHUGT star suffered ‘second-degree burns’

Brandi Glanville is no stranger to people commenting on whether on not she’s had work done on her face.

In 2021, Brandi responded to claims that she’d had surgery via Twitter and explained that her face looked different due to significant injury.

Brandi said that she suffered “second-degree burns” after an “accident with a psoriasis light” in December 2020.

The RHUGT star took to Twitter again in April 2022 to shut down plastic surgery rumours. At the time, she wrote: “Ok I’m saying this once I had periodontal (gum) surgery on the right side of my mouth on my back right side because I had a cavity below the gum line. It is infected and swollen I am on my second round of antibiotics and when I do get plastic surgery I will be the first to say“.

