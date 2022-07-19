











Brandi Glanville is not pregnant despite her suspected bump in a Watch What Happens Live runway video. The clip came out at the end of June, but fans have not stopped talking about whether the Housewife is expecting or not.

There is one particular Twitter post that has left many speculating about Brandi being pregnant. It shows a striking video of her in a WWHL clip with what looks like a bump, which received hundreds of ‘congratulations’ comments.

The RHOBH star has always been open about how she gave birth at a young age, but she is not pregnant at the time of writing, despite the rumors that are circulating. So what exactly are fans saying about Brandi?

Photo by Leonardo M/VIEWpress

Brandi Glanville is not pregnant

Brandi is not currently pregnant, despite rumors that suggest she is expecting among fans. It comes after a video by WWHL Twitter account was shared which showed the star pushing her stomach out and appearing with a ‘bump’.

She has often made jokes online about pregnancy rumors she has faced, including a 2019 Tweet where she wrote: “I am not pregnant as far as I know but I’m having s*x later today and will keep y’all posted!”

So far, the reality TV personality has not responded to the recent speculation. She is already a mother to two sons Jake and Mason with ex-husband Eddie but recently spoke out about getting an abortion at the age of 17.

After the Abortion Amendment Regulations were updated this year, Brandi wrote:

I don’t have any shame about my abortion and thank God I had a choice. I was 17 a senior in high school, I was in an emotionally abusive relationship, I was on birth control pills and I still became pregnant. I had a choice and I was still a child myself.

Reality Titbit has contacted Brandi for comment.

Fans think RHOBH star has a ‘bump’

When a video of Brandi appearing with a bump was shared online, many assumed they had missed a pregnancy announcement from the RHOBH star. However, she hasn’t made any recent reveals about a baby on the way.

One fan wrote: ” Wait…did I miss that she’s pregnant? Congrats to her!”

Another said: “I think it’s just her posture, jutting out her hips for the walk and pose, but it could be she just hasn’t announced her pregnancy.”

“She definitely does look pregnant and beautiful,” reacted a RHOBH viewer.

A fellow fan had the same assumptions and penned: “Am I the only one that thinks Brandi looks preggo???”

What did Brandi say about Adrienne?

Questions about whether Brandi is pregnant have sparked memories of her on-screen drama with Adrienne for long-time viewers. Her co-stars’ pregnancy was one of the main topics of the third season.

Brandi revealed Adrienne Maloof used a surrogate to have her twins Christian and Colin. The spillage sparked a years-long feud between the two, which goes back to season 3 and has been edited out from the show.

During episode 6, Brandi claimed Adrienne had lied about carrying her kids, and had used a surrogate to carry her children. She made the reveal during a dinner between the RHOBH stars during a trip to Ojai, as per Screenrant.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK