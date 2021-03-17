Who is Brandi from the Real Housewives of Dallas' husband? 'Cheating' video circulates!











Several RHOD fans are wondering who Brandi’s husband is, after recent news speculates that he was seen kissing another woman.

Brandi Redmond and her family have asked for privacy following a video that has surfaced online – of her husband and a woman together in a club.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star has been part of the Texas-based reality TV show for a while, but recently announced her departure.

So, who is Brandi’s husband? How long have they been together, and what was actually seen in the video? Keep reading to find out…

Screenshot: RHOD: Brandi Redmond Surprises Her Mother On Her Adoption Of Baby Boy (Season 3, Episode 3) | Bravo YouTube

Who is Brandi’s husband?

Bryan Redmond

Aside from being a husband to Brandi and a father-of-four, he is the founding principal and president of marine operator Suntex.

He has overseen approximately $1 Billion in transactions for the company, and was previously Director of Acquisitions for Sun Resorts International.

Bryan has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance at Southwestern University, where he also played collegiate baseball.

The 42-year-old is also a licensed Texas Real Estate Broker and a recent graduate of the Stagen Integral Leadership program.

Oooh Brandi husband from #RHOD got caught kissing somebody else in the club. Chilee…. — big fine woman that make you smile when she pass u (@onewhoisheard) March 16, 2021

What did Brandi Redmond’s husband do?

Bryan was seen kissing another woman in a club

A video circulating online shows what looks like Bryan, who is dancing close to a woman, before grabbing her face and kissing her.

He then goes to kiss her on the head, while the tattooed woman with brown hair looks at her phone.

It was shared by Instagram account Bravo and Cocktails, which instantly shocked several Real Housewives of Dallas fans.

The video was thought to have been taken in 2018. It has been released after several rumours that Brandi might be calling off her marriage.

Brandi and Bryan Redmond: Relationship

The couple were high school sweethearts, and got married in 2003.

Brandi and Bryan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in September 2020, and have four children together.

They are parents to 11-year-old Brinkley, nine-year-old Brooklyn, two-year-old Bruin and Brilynn, who is just one month old.

