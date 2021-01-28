









What is Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s age? The RHOC star recently introduced her girlfriend Kris, who is younger than her.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, one of the leading cast members on Real Housewives of Orange County, recently came out as lesbian and revealed her partner Kris to the rest of the world.

The reality star is married to Sean Burke whom she shares seven children with.

But how old is Braunwyn? Let’s find out more about when she celebrates her birthday.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke: Age

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is 43 years old. She was born on November 25th, 1977.

Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius and they are fun, lovers of freedom and usually surrounded by a lot of friends and people. Braunwyn clearly embodies all these characteristics.

The RHOC star celebrated her 43rd birthday with her husband and children, writing in an Instagram post:

“So thankful I get to celebrate another year around the sun with this beautiful family we’ve created, 42 was a year of transformation and discovery, a year of growth and reflection and I’m so excited to see what 43 brings!!”

How old are other RHOC cast members?

Braunwyn’s co-stars on Real Housewives of Orange County are more or less at a similar age.

Kelly Dodd, 45, was born on September 26th, 1975, while Emily Simpson turned 45 in January this year. Newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is also 45.

Meanwhile, Shannon Beador, 56, is the oldest cast member on the Bravo series, while the youngest is Gina Kirschenheiter, who is 36 years old.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke: Girlfriend’s age

During an RHOC reunion, Braunwyn revealed that her girlfriend Kris is 28 years old which means that the two have a 15-year age gap.

On December 2nd, 2020, Braunwyn came out as gay in an interview with GLAAD and introduced her girlfriend to the rest of the world.

Braunwyn took to her Instagram profile on the same day and revealed that it “feels so good to finally be living my truth”. She wrote at the time: “It feels so good to finally be living my truth. I am a lesbian. At 43 years old, I’ve finally been able to accept this part of myself and I’ve realized there are no rules about when someone should come out. This is my time.”

In a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (via Heavy), Braunwyn explained that she and Kris met on Tinder after her friends created a “fake account” for her.

Braunwyn hasn’t revealed many personal details about Kris and the two have chosen to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

