











Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s admitted her daughter is ‘struggling’ over the idea of her dating other people after she announced she and her husband Sean would be ending their marriage.

The drama within the Real Housewives of Orange County is intense. However, when it comes to each other’s personal lives and their relationships, the co-stars will always have each other’s back.

According to In Touch Weekly, the couple announced that they would be taking a break “to focus on themselves” after a marriage of 26 years in 2021. The duo share seven kids together. A year later, the two are separated but still legally married, however, Braunwyn is currently in another relationship.

Her eldest daughter, Bella, has been the one who has had the hardest time adjusting, according to the reality star.

Who is Braunwyn Windham-Burke dating now?

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After RHOC’s Braunwyn and Sean Burke’s split, the pair are amicably co-parenting their seven children. Despite the two still being married, the couple has moved on into their new lives and jumped into other relationships.

Prior to announcing their break up, the Bravo personality came out in a candid message to her fans. She admitted that she was not “attracted to men and has never been”.

ET Online reports the star is “proud” of where she is right now.

During an interview with GLAAD she said: “I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now.”

Braunwyn continued: “I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.“

Towards the end of 2021, the Real Housewives of Orange County star publicly announced that was in a relationship with Victoria Brito, who she refers to as ‘Vicky’.

Bella is ‘struggling’ amid family split – “That’s close to her heart”

Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

However, 21-year-old Bella has been having the hardest time to adjust into her family’s new reality.

Bella, who has been very supportive of both of her parents and the idea of them being together, was left heartbroken after finding out about the end of their relationship.

Speaking to US Magazine, the 44-year-old said revealed that her eldest daughter was still “struggling with it” and having a “hard time” seeing both of her parents moving on.

She said: “Not with the fact that I’m dating a woman, ’cause we are a very open family. You know, we’ve always been big supporters of the LGBTQ community, even before they could walk.”

The Bravo alum elaborated: “She grew up with a certain family, and, you know, that’s close to her heart.”

Braunwyn’s relationship with daughter Bella

Throughout her two decades of marriage, Braunwyn and Sean welcomed a total of seven children altogether. From Bella to baby Hazel, their children have also been making appearances throughout the episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Bella Burke is not only the eldest child of Braunwyn and Sean but is also the closest to her mother. The 21-year-old has also been told she takes after her mom. Bella even jokingly named herself as the “unofficial favourite” of her mother’s children on her Instagram account.

