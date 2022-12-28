TikTok’s newest holiday trend is telling your loved ones their favorite celebrity just died. The platform has been filled with hilarious shocks and devastations as kids pull the meanest prank of the year. On the list of fake celebrity deaths, Bravo’s beloved Andy Cohen saw fans tear up over the news.

The holidays are that special time of year when everyone gets together with friends, family, and loved ones. However, this year there has been the not-so-kind edition of pulling the ultimate prank of pretending to read the breaking news of the death of a celebrity.

In an instant, the social media platform was flooded with different kinds of reactions. Bravo fans have also been victims of the prank, and some of the reactions are priceless.

What is TikTok’s fake celebrity death hoax?

The TikTok trend pretends celebrities such as Taylor Swift, David Beckham, and Brad Pitt have passed away while the person films their reactions to the news.

Using the most wonderful time of the year, TikTok users, often young adults, catch their family and friends’ reaction as they ‘find out’ their favorite Hollywood celebrity has passed away.

Filming their shocking reactions, many users have seen their loved ones burst into tears. Others went on to scream in disbelief, before being told it was just a silly prank.

Don’t worry, fans, all celebrities mentioned in the videos are still alive.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen fake death reaction left fans crying

What better way to pass the time than by bringing on some heartache by announcing the fake death of your loved one’s favorite celebrity, right?

Bravo fans have also been targeted. Fans of the popular network received the terrible false news of the death of the beloved former host, Andy Cohen.

Andy is the executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live! The star has held interviews with the cast of Real Housewives, Southern Charm, RuPaul Drag Race, and even The Kardashians.

TikTok users filmed their parents’ reactions, as they reacted in disbelief to the news, with some even shedding a few tears.

You can hear reactions from people saying, “Shut up,” “You’re just making fun of us,” or just “No.”

Watch some of the reactions below:

The death prank brings mixed reactions

As the trend has gone viral, with hundreds of thousands of recreated videos, there have been a lot of mixed feelings about the hoax.

Whilst many have found it to be hilarious and priceless, others have labeled it to be “disgusting” and ‘”inappropriate”. Some took to social media to share their opinions, believing the trend has gotten out of control.

One user tweeted: “I hate this fake celeb death prank on TikTok, it is not the one. I don’t get it, it’s mean. Not to mention why would you invite bad karma and djinn into your life for lols? What is wrong with you?!”

