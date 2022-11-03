









Vanderpump Rules duo Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who are now on Bravo’s Winter House, don’t just appear on TV together but are also combining business with pleasure together. Their bar Schwartz and Sandy’s is open!

The two were seen designing the fancy bar on Pump Rules nine months ago. During a January episode, the best friends had plans to bring the ceiling down and have four six-person booths installed inside the lounge area.

They also had plans to built archways through the middle. However, Lisa Vanderpump disagreed with some plans, and thought they should “maximize the ceiling” instead. Now, it’s finally open to customers. Fancy a peek at the menu?

Schwartz and Sandy’s is finally open

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’ bar is officially open to the public. They opened the establishment under the umbrella of mentor Lisa, following the success of their other business, TomTom Bar, which opened in 2019.

Schwartz and Sandy’s opened on November 2, after they celebrated an opening in July. A few months later, Sandoval revealed at BravoCon in October that they didn’t know how hard it was to find back-of-house staff, as per Bravo.

The bar will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 5pm to 12am, and is currently accepting walk ins and reservations. Those hoping to make a booking are asked to email [email protected]

Sandoval originally had a vision which included a second floor purely for eating, which we saw during filming. But the bar was barely there at the time, so the renovation really did start from scratch!

The Hollywood restaurant’s menu

Based at Cocktail Lounge in Franklin Village, Hollywood, Sandoval and Schwartz let their co-stars have first taste of the menu. This includes an array of offerings, from Strawberry Schwartz cake to mushroom gruyere beignets.

During the tasting, a guest tasted a pasta dish and declared it was “the best pasta I’ve ever freaking had,” Heavy reports. Schwartz gave Bravo TV an insight into the food and specialty cocktails at Schwartz & Sandy’s:

We want it to be a fun, funky, chic neighborhood lounge, but we wanted to do a little homage to our Midwest roots. So we’re going to do some toasted ravioli from St. Louis and a ‘Juicy Lucy Burger.’

The restaurant owner also said there will be a St. Louis–style pizza on the menu, while Sandoval revealed some of the cocktails on the menu, such as an ‘Elephant in the Room’. Sounds delicious!

How much is Tom Schwartz worth?

Tom’s current net worth is $4 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. A former bartender at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, he has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules since 2013.

He was a recurring cast member for seasons 1 and 2, before he rose to fame as a main cast member in the third season. Tom also has acting experience, having appeared on True Blood in 2011 and Two and a Half Men in 2013.

In May 2019, Tom and Katie moved into a $1.9 million home in the LA suburbs. After separating in early 2022, Tom and Katie listed their home for sale. They ultimately accepted $2.6 million in July later that year.

