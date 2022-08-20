











Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey hasn’t officially been renewed for season 13, given the success of season 12, Bustle reports that it’s more than likely going to make a return to screens. Season 13 would likely have many storylines to follow including Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding. As well as wondering when the show may air, fans want to know who will be in the RHONJ season 13 cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey first premiered in 2009 and Teresa Giudice is the only original cast member to still be on the show 13 years later. RHONJ was the fourth Real Housewives show to come out in the franchise and has seen all kinds of drama unfold including family feuds and famous table flips.

RHONJ season 13 won’t air for ‘months’

According to Heavy, filming for RHONJ season 13 has wrapped up and the cast is set to still have the reunion to get through.

Replying to a Twitter account called RHONJ Obsessed, Andy Cohen said that the trailer for season 13 won’t be coming out any time soon.

Heavy reports that season 13 may be “released sometime in December 2022” by going off previous premiere dates of the show.

RHONJ season 13 cast

When it comes to the RHONJ cast for season 13, Bustle reports that “Bravo is unlikely to tweak the formula too much” given that season 12 was such a success in terms of viewers.

Luis and Teresa are clearly going to still appear on the show as their wedding was a major event this year.

Frank Catania suggested that Tiki Barber and Traci Lynn Johnson are not returning to the show on The Morning Toast in May 2022.

Is Jackie still on RHONJ?

During the same Morning Toast interview, Frank said that Jackie Goldschnieder had been demoted to a ‘friend of’ the cast.

In June 2022, Page Six reported Jackie’s take on the news. She said that although she may have a different ‘name’ on the show, it doesn’t make much difference to her and she’s still filming for the show as she was before.

Jackie said: “No matter what, I show up. I’m filming all the time no matter what you want to call me, so whatever Bravo decides to call me, I’m here and doing the same thing, so it makes no difference to me.”

