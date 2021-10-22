Who won Project Runway Season 18 and where are they now?











Project Runway gives one lucky amateur fashion designer the chance to win $250,000 dollars and mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America. With the nineteenth season just getting started we look back at who won the previous series of the hit show.

Reality Titbit has found out who was successful in taking the crown for the eighteenth season of Project Runway and what they are currently up to including their interesting new business venture within the adult industry!

Who won Project Runway Season 18?

In Season 18 of Project Runway, Geoffrey Mac emerged as the dark horse of the competition. During the run-up to the finale, he wowed judges with his amazing avant-gardesque designs.

He impressed the judges in the final challenge by creating a collection titled ‘Purple Heart’ which was inspired by his father’s time in the military. It comprised of 10 futuristic outfits which combined fashion with wearability. His winning designs included puffy jackets and sheer shirts with an ’80s twist.

Who is Geoffrey Mac?

In his youth, Geoffrey Mac decided that he wanted to study Fashion Design and Construction and he soon hit the ground running in the fashion world. He earned his BFA at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and went on to launch his own brand which he has continued to grow for the last twenty years.

Not only does Geoffrey create his own eye-catching clothing but throughout his career, he has also collaborated with major names in the fashion industry including the three-time Emmy winning costume designer Zaldy. He has also worked with iconic celebrities including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears and Pink.

Where is Geoffrey Mac now?

In an interview with BravoTV, Geoffrey Mac said: “Winning was really important to me financially and mentally [because] I’m really competitive. But the joy on my mom’s face was just priceless. She said it was the happiest day of her entire life. Just that alone is worth all the money in the world.”

Mac took home the massive $250,000 cash prize which he said he will use towards future designs. Geoffrey has seemingly accomplished that ambition by creating new collections of his Geoffrey Mac clothing line and even launching his own fragrance called ‘G.’

However, as well as his clothing line Geoffrey has diversified and currently has another income stream which is him featuring on several explicit websites including Only Fans and Just for Fans. The New Yorker has also launched a Cameo account sending out personalised videos to fans.

