BravoCon 2022 ticket prices hit four figure sum for super VIP packages











BravoCon returns this October 2022 and already reality TV fans are looking for ways to secure tickets – but they might come at an eye-watering price, so ready your pockets.

There’s the Marvel universe and there’s the Bravo universe. For those opting for the jaw-dropping drama of reality television over the Multiverse of Madness, then BravoCon is where you need to be this fall.

If you’re looking to get your hands on tickets, then here’s what you need to know about BravoCon, from prices to general sales.

Tickets to BravoCon 2022 are already on sale

The super-fandom event has taken place each fall for the past few years. This time around it will take place over the weekend of Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16, 2022.

BravoCon sees all of your favourites from Real Housewives and Below Deck through to Southern Charm and Million Dollar Listing in attendance. The weekend is filled with panels and meet and greet opportunities with your favourite reality TV stars. Some of those confirmed to appear at BravoCon 2022 include Drew Sidora, Leah McSweeney, Kenya Moore, Kathy Hilton, Kate Chastain, Captain Sandy Yawn, and many more.

Currently, the only place to secure legitimate tickets is through the BravoCon website. Tickets went on sale earlier this year, on Friday, July 22.

The prices might leave a dent in your pocket

As tickets to BravoCon 2022 are now on sale, then you might be readying yourself to secure tickets. However, you might want to prepare for the high prices.

A 1-day pass to the convention costs $170 on general admission. The VIP ‘Bravoholic’ package costs $350 for a 1-day pass.

Those looking to secure a 3-day pass for the entire weekend will be paying much more. The ‘Bravo Fan’ general admission tickets for a 3-day pass costs $430. The VIP package costs $825 and there is even a SVIP ‘Future Bravoleb’ package which comes in at $1,950. Ouch.

What’s included with BravoCon’s tickets?

There’s a reason that the ‘Future Bravoleb’ 3-day ticket comes in at an eye-watering sum, as the ticket includes a number of perks at the event. Not only do you secure access to all three days of BravoCon but it gives you premium seating, photo ops, fast lane access, a special Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, meet and greets, access to a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen of your choice, and access to WWHL Presents: Andy’s Legends Ball at Manhattan Center. So, there’s a reason the ticket price comes in at four figures! The ticket also offers you access to an SVIP hospitality lunge and access to 12 months of Peacock Premium.

While the general admission tickets might not have as many treats as the SVIP packages, there are still plenty of activities and opportunities to take part in. The general admission tickets give you access to all the panels, programs and shows at the event, as well as photo ops, access to the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, as well as access to the themed bars.

