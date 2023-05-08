Bravo is heading to the ballroom for the reality series, Dancing Queens, as cameras follow the cast and their extreme commitment to the art.

Although known for documenting the lavish lifestyles of the wealthy and experiences on mega-yachts, Bravo is placing dedicated dancers in the spotlight for its latest reality series.

Dancing Queens follows six women who will do anything – and spend anything – for their dancing passion.

“Everyone has a hobby,” one cast member teases in the trailer, “but ours costs six figures a year.”

The cast compete nationwide in professional-amateur World Of Dance competitions, but their devotion often clashes with their life off the dancefloor. From parenting duties to personal lives, Bravo follows the stars as they make their tough decisions.

Without further ado, let’s get acquainted with the talented dancers.

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Colette Marotto

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Age: 49

Job: Pediatric therapist

Instagram: colettio2

Memorable quote: “Alex (dance partner) is sexy, come to mommy!”

Business owner Colette Marotto hails from Scottsdale, Arizona but currently resides in Laveen, Arizona with her 18-year-old son, Kelvin. As a single mom, Colette has to juggle her parenting duties with her pediatric therapy company, Wheels On The Bus.

Launched in 2002 after Marotto gained a biology degree from the University Of Wisconsin – Parkside, and a master’s in physical therapy, Wheels On The Bus specializes in the well-being of individuals with developmental disabilities.

Dancing is an escape for Colette to forget her responsibilities, but that doesn’t mean it’s drama-free. The Bravo show documents her transition to a new partner after her previous partner “dumps” her for co-star Pooja Mehta.

Donie Burch

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Age: 44

Job: Business manager

Instagram: donycie

Memorable quote: “Metallic Crystal Sunshine is my stripper name.”

Texan Donie Burch has been dancing since childhood and even majored in dance performance at Southern Methodist University. It didn’t become her full-time job, however. She went on to study retail mathematics at New York’s Parsons School Of Design.

Since the early 2000s, she has worked as a buyer and merchandiser coordinator for the likes of Bergdorf Goodman and Uniqlo.

Now living in New York, Donie is a business manager for TruAccess Networks.

Her dedication to dance means she has less time for her personal life. She is currently single but is the fun aunt to her sister’s children.

Gaëlle Benchetrit

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Age: 43 – 44

Job: Business owner and beautician

Instagram: gaelle_pereira_benchetrit

Interesting fact: She purchased a New York condo for $70.5 million in 2022

Mom of three Gaëlle Pereira Benchetrit is stepping back onto the dancefloor after her recent pregnancy. When she isn’t wearing her ballroom heels, you’ll find her at her Manhattan’s first French medical spa, Clinique Des Champs Elysees.

She founded the New York branch in 2020, which led to her connection to a famous Bravolebrity. She counts The Real Housewives Of New York City’s Dorinda Medley as a client.

Dancing Queens isn’t the first time her name is in the spotlight. Along with her husband. Yossi Benchetrit, Gaëlle made headlines as the buyer of New York’s priciest property sale of 2022.

In April 2022, the Benchetrits reportedly splurged on a $70.5 million condo in 432 Park Avenue, a residential skyscraper. Located on the 82nd floor, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was their second purchase within the luxury building.

They are reportedly owners of a 4500sqft unit a few floors below, worth $23.9 million.

432 Park Avenue is the fifth-tallest structure in New York and includes golf training facilities, a 75ft pool, and a restaurant.

Gaëlle’s husband, Yossi, is the chief procurement and programming officer of Altice USA, a cable TV provider. Gaëlle’s father is Portuguese businessman Armando Pereira, the former chief operating officer of Altice Europe NV.

Leonie Biggs

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Job: Model and management consultant

Instagram: leonie.biggs

Memorable quote: “Buckle up buttercup, this is ballroom.”

Originally from Australia, Leonie has jetted to the world’s most famous cities for her career. After studying at Curtin University in Perth, she moved to London in 2006 to work as an associate for global investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The ballroom dancer left the UK for the Big Apple in 2014 to work for PricewaterhouseCoopers as a management consultant, a position she currently holds.

Leonie balances her finance career with lifestyle modeling and being a mother to at least one daughter.

Pooja Mehta

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Age: 37

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram: poojahimovich

Memorable quote: “What should I wear? A full-on astronaut outfit?”

Pooja Mehta Himovich comes from a family of doctors, but that hasn’t pressurized her to join the same industry. She studied at Paris’ world-renowned beauty and fashion school, JP Fleurimon, and took her expertise to Scottsdale, Arizona.

The dancer launched her own makeup services, Makiaj Beauty, in 2010, which now employs over 30 artists.

The mom of two tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony with her husband Shimon Himovich in 2015. They have two sons called Yoavi and Idan, who they raise with a mix of Hindu and Jewish traditions.

Shimon Himovich is a diamond seller; his company, Finer Jewelry, opened its store right next to Makiaj Beauty in 2022.

Sabrina Strasser

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Job: Entrepreneur, real estate agent, and broadcast journalist

Instagram: sabrinaofficialdq

Memorable quote: “Wanna know another word for dance friend? Frenemy.”

Sabrina has lived and danced in Toronto, Canada her entire life. She studied at York University and has pursued many career ventures. From broadcast journalism to real estate, her passion for dance has always been a priority.

It merged with entrepreneurship after Sabrina created her own line of accessories, Sabi Chic, for dancers, including duffel bags and loungewear.

She has been married to her husband, Ronnie Strasser, since 2008. Ronnie, the president and chief investment officer of Strasser Asset Management, purchased Pro Padel League’s Miami Padel Club in December 2022.

The Strassers share two daughters called Abigail and Chloe.

Dancing Queens premieres on Bravo on May 9 at 9pm ET/PT and streams next day on Peacock.