Bravo’s Dancing Queens proves that the dance world isn’t all glitz and glam, but one thing’s for sure: their dresses are always dazzling. So how much do they cost exactly?

Hobbies can be expensive, but ballroom dancing takes it to a whole new level. According to the talented ladies of Bravo‘s Dancing Queens, they splurge up to six figures per year on their passion – and it’s not their full-time job.

Cameras follow six amateur dancers as they travel nationwide for Pro-Am competitions while balancing it with their normal lives out of the spotlight.

The performers take on fierce personas as they doll up for the dancefloor, but their transformations don’t come cheap. It’s time to put on your leotard as Reality Titbit looks into their intricate dancewear and how much they cost.

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Bravo’s Dancing Queens drop thousands on their ballroom dresses

When the ladies said they spend six figures, they weren’t kidding.

While the exact price of each outfit seen on Dancing Queens is unknown, cast member Donie Burch often advertises her ballroom outfits on Facebook Marketplace.

Her latest listing is dated March 2023 and most of them are still available. The cheapest is a short white and gold number for $325. Her priciest advert is for a red asymmetrical Latin dress with intricate beading for $1500. Considering these are resell prices for used items, the retail value is expectedly higher.

Depending on the length, detail, and accessories, outfits can cost at least $1600 each. With dancers participating in multiple competitions each year, it’s possible to shell up to $10K.

Combine that with payments for training, their partners, flying nationwide, and dance accessories, the Dancing Queens are spending a small fortune.

You can watch the ladies in action on Bravo every Tuesday at 9pm. The series joins the network’s new programming alongside the Summer House spin-off, Martha’s Vineyard, which premiered on May 7.

Round 2! Will ship anywhere. Payment by Zelle or Venmo! ❤️ Posted by Donie Burch on Monday, March 27, 2023

What are the jobs of the Dancing Queens?

The cast works tirelessly in their day jobs to fund their pricey hobby, so no wonder several of them are female bosses.

Colette Marotto

Single mom Colette Marotto founded the Arizona-based pediatric therapy company. Wheels On The Bus, in 2002.

Donie Burch

Donie is a business manager at TruAccess Networks, a telecommunications company. She previously worked as a buyer for Manhattan’s luxury department store, Bergdorf Goodman, and as a merchandise coordinator for Uniqlo.

Gaëlle Benchetrit

Gaëlle is the owner of Manhattan’s first French medical spa, Clinique Des Champs Elysees. The clinic originates from Paris and the dancer took their expertise to the Big Apple. She counts the likes of Real Housewives Of New York City’s Dorinda Medley as clients.

The mom of three also owns two units in one of the city’s most luxurious buildings. Along with her husband Yossi Benchetrit, she purchased the $70.5 million penthouse in 432 Park Avenue, the fifth-tallet building in New York. The couple also owns a condo several floors below.

Leonie Biggs

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Leonie is a consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the big four accounting firms. She was previously employed as a finance executive for the global investment bank, Goldman Sachs.

Pooja Mehta

Pooja Mehta owns a makeup company in Scottsdale, Arizona called Makiaj Beauty. She specializes in bridal makeup. Her shop is located right next to her husband’s custom jewelry company, Finer Jewelry.

Sabrina Strasser

Sabrina is a stay-at-home mom, but she also works as the owner of Sabi Chic, a dance accessories and apparel brand.

Dancing Queens airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo. Streaming is available next day on Peacock.