Brock's 'domestic violence' charge has Vanderpump Rules viewers talking











Brock Davies, known for starring on Vanderpump Rules, has recently faced memories of the past, including a domestic violence charge.

Vanderpump co-star Lala Kent brought up the case, after it was revealed that Brock has two children living in Australia that he has not spoken to for four years.

Scheana Shay’s fiance was questioned at Lisa Vanderpump’s tea party, when Lala claimed his ex “slammed him with a domestic violence charge”.

With more to be unravelled on the next episode, fans may be wondering exactly what happened and why everyone’s talking about it…

Lala Kent dishes on Brock’s past

Before the formal tea party, Lala had initially warned Brock’s fiance Scheana Shay that he has a “tendency” to leave his kids.

Then, she later confronted Brock about leaving his children in Australia, and he reportedly came clean to her off-camera.

However, it didn’t end there. Lala went on to spill all the details at Lisa’s dinner party for Vanderpump Rules viewers to see. She said:

You know why he wasn’t allowed to see his kids, correct? Because [his ex] slammed him with a domestic violence charge.

Lala then claimed in a confessional that the mother of Brock’s two older children has a restraining order against him.

Scheana had his back, explaining that Davies is unable to see his kids because he is behind on his child support payments.

In response to the domestic violence charge claim, she added: “Someone can say something happened when it didn’t.”

Alright, twitter detectives. Who’s going to dig up all the legal paperwork so we can get all the tea on Brock??? #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/WoXcZOkQKB — InRealityLife (@RealityTv_Bites) October 27, 2021

Brock’s ‘domestic violence charge’

Brock has no hard feelings towards Lala for spilling the beans, and has since revealed she “wants the best for everyone”, reports say.

After the ‘domestic violence charge’ came to the table, he got emotional and ended up leaving the party in tears.

He told the Bachelor’s In The City podcast:

A the cameras filmed I pulled Lala aside and was like ‘look Lala you need to understand that certain things happened when I was 19. When I was 23 or 22, it got brought back up and put into a case against me and I had to go to court and get it dropped, which I did…It’s not as black and white as you want it to be.

Brock went on to say that there are two children, a step dad, and an ex-relationship, who he wanted to keep away from the Bravo show.

He has also claimed in the past that he left to go to America to make money for his children, who live back in Australia.

Scheana: he moved to give his kids a better life.



Brock's domestic violence case:#pumprules #vanderpumprules pic.twitter.com/zeyisJSB3E — Blabbing Bravo. (@blabbingbravo) October 27, 2021

Fans react to Brock and Lala drama

When the details of Brock Davies’ past came up, it didn’t take long for fans to begin reacting on social media.

While some thought Lala was out of order, others didn’t agree with how Brock may have handled what happened in the past.

One fan said: “Whoo! That bombshell about Brock and the restraining order is big. Scheana loves making excuses for the men she dates.”

Another wrote: “I felt uncomfortable watching Lala interrogate Brock. It’s not her business. Imagine someone grilled her about her relationship.”

“Listen, brock had to know that this information would come out one way or another. He can’t be shocked, he is on a TV show”, said a viewer.

There's no situation to understand. Brock made a CHOICE to leave his children.



Australia is a thriving country and he is perfectly capable of supporting his family from there.



He moved to the US for himself. And chose not to return.#PumpRules #vanderpumprules — Who's Carlton? Exactly.. (@Reali_TEA_) October 27, 2021

