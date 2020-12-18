Brooks Marks' clothing line explored - RHOSLC star has designed items for fashion show!











Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Brooks Marks has his own clothing line – he recently designed items for a fashion show.

Meredith Marks’ son Brooks first appeared in the reality series in November, during its premiere episode.

He has had quite the impact of fans, quickly becoming a favourite, and has recently been seen preparing for Park City Fashion Week.

So let’s have a look at Brooks Marks’ clothing line!

Screenshot: Meredith Marks’s Son Brooks Feels “Hurt” That His Dad Didn’t Attend Their Fashion Show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bravo

Who is Brooks Marks?

Brooks is Meredith Marks’ 21-year-old son.

He is a fashion designer who owns clothing line Brooks Marks.

Brooks is known as the first openly gay son of any housewife.

He is near the end of his college degree, and has revealed he is open to exploring opportunities in the fashion world.

Brooks started school at NYU, where he went for two years, and then did a program where he transferred to USC for a semester.

RHOSLC: Heather Gay’s age revealed – how old is the Bravo star?

Brooks Marks at Park City Fashion Week

The student took a semester off school in Spring 2020 and lived with his mum, which was reportedly so he could be more involved with RHOSLC.

During Wednesday’s episode of the series (December 16th), he was seen attending Park City Fashion Week, which took place in 2019.

His own clothing line made an appearance in the Kathryn Burns-owned show, including a black tracksuit with his trademark name down the side.

He revealed that he’s always had an interest in fashion and was influenced by his mum’s career as a jewellery designer.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE LA: Is the Bravo series cancelled?

Brooks Marks’ clothing explored

The RHOSLC star launched his fashion line in July 2019.

Since then, Brooks has had his clothes modelled in a fashion show.

Brooks Marks is set to be part of Park City Fashion Week for its Fall/Winter 2020/21 collection on December 23.

The clothing line has also held a fundraiser to assist hospitals in the US, primarily Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK