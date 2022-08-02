











Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband.

After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s on the popular reality TV series on Bravo, viewers are now wondering exactly who makes her a ‘Basketball Wife’.

The truth is, she held that role until they got divorced. In an Instagram story that she posted, as per The Jasmine Brand, she wrote, “Wife sounds better than girlfriend, but single sounds better than stupid. Yes. I’m single.”

Brooke Bailey’s ex-husband

Brooke was married to former basketball player Ronnie Holland. They tied the knot at a high-profile ceremony in 2014, which was followed by multiple snapshots being shared online by the Basketball Wives star.

They renewed their vows in 2016. But following their split, Brooke told The Jasmine Brand:

The next person that’s with me, like if you eff with me, you’re stuck with me. That’s it. The first time I got married I was like 20 and the second time I got married, I knew I should not have been marrying him but I was like, “I’m going to do it for my kids”, which was the wrong decision. I did that and it didn’t work out but I knew that when I was getting myself into it that it wasn’t the right thing to do and I was in my early 20’s then too.

Brooke, who has three kids including her eldest son, 18, is worth $100K as per Celebrity Net Worth. She is thought to have had this same net worth while married to Ronnie Holland.

The Basketball Wives star is ‘single’

When Brooke suddenly stopped uploading loved-up pictures with Ronnie, fans knew they had split. In January 2022, her story on Instagram read, “Wife sounds better than girlfriend but single sounds better than stupid”.

Next to the upload, the reality TV star shared a gif that said, “Yes. I’m single.” To add to the news, Brooke shared a second Instagram story that seems to be tied to her divorce reading, “Endings can be peaceful.”

She has also removed any evidence that she was ever married to Ronnie from her social media.

She was once linked to Vernon Macklin

Brooke was once romantically connected to retired NBA star Rashard Lewis, 42, who played for the Miami Heat as a small forward/power forward, and Detroit Pistons former player Vernon Macklin, 35.

It is thought that Brooke and Vernon dated back in 2012, when she first joined Basketball Wives. At the time of her initial debut, Vernon was playing overseas. Now, he is a father, which he puts “first” as per his Instagram bio.

Vernon has moved on with a woman called Maria T, who is the mother of his three children.

