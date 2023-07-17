The Real Housewives of New York are back in 2023 but not as Bravo fans have ever seen them before. RHONY kicks off on July 16 with an all-new cast for the show’s much-anticipated reboot. The new cast includes Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield. Let’s find out more about the ladies including Brynn Whitfield’s age.

While RHONY previously saw Ramona Singer, Jill Zarin, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, and more housewives rise to fame, this year’s reboot has a whole new cast. Not one of the RHONY ladies is a returning cast member on season 14 which means there are six newbies for fans to get to know…

Brynn Whitfield’s age

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Brynn is 36 years old in 2023.

Although she’s appearing on RHONY, she’s not actually a wife. Brynn is single and says that she is a “trophy wife in training.”

Her fellow cast members, Jenna Lyons and Ubah Hassan, also aren’t married.

During the Bravo show’s trailer, Brynn says: “I’m a little bit like Elizabeth Taylor, I just don’t actually go through with it…”

Brynn is 36, making her and Erin Lichy the two youngest cast members of the show.

Ubah Hassan is 39 years old, Sai De Silva is 42, Jessel Taank is 43 and Jenna Lyons is 55 years old.

RHONY star was raised by her grandmother

Bravo‘s RHONY reboot star Brynn grew up in the Midwest.

She was raised by her grandmother, Darlene, who sadly passed away in the Spring of 2021, writes Bravo.

Taking to Instagram in May 2021, Brynn dedicated a post to her grandmother and urged her followers to cherish every moment that can with their mothers.

She shared snaps and a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day and wrote that it was her first without her grandmother.

Brynn works in marketing

Real Housewives star Brynn lives in West Village in Manhattan.

She has a high-flying career in marketing and communications and attended Purdue University and The George Washington University.

Per her LinkedIn profile, Brynn works freelance and has worked with huge companies including Unilever and Shell Oil. She is also a board member at TongueTry and SACRED Yoga.

Despite living a life in Manhattan, during RHONY, she says that her friend, Sai, is living the life she wants.

WATCH RHONY ON BRAVO FROM JULY 16 AT 9/8C