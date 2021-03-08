Who is Buffie from Married to Medicine? Net worth and husband of TV doctor!











Buffie stars on Married to Medicine, which follows the professional and personal lives of Atlanta-based doctors. So, what is her net worth?

Some of the cast members have been seen working on frontlines, but that doesn’t mean that their friendship group is without drama.

Buffie is amongst the line-up of professional doctors on the Bravo series, and fans are now wondering exactly how much she is worth.

Let’s get to know Buffie – who is her husband and what’s her net worth?

Who is Buffie Purselle?

Buffie, 43, is a tax and personal finance professional, namely the founder of Buffie LLC, a small business management firm.

With over 20 years of expertise, she is most commonly recognized as a third-generation tax practitioner from a family of tax pros.

Buffie and her husband enjoy renovating homes and rental properties.

She is the Vice-Chair of non-profit charity IYAI (Introducing Youth to Careers in Infrastructure), and former CEO of the Boston, Atlanta, Sacramento, and Rhode Island mass transit systems.

The Bravo star is also a highly sought-after national tax and personal finance expert seen on HLN, CNN, and CNBC.

What is Buffie’s net worth?

Around $1 million

With several businesses, plus her salary from starring on Married to Medicine, Buffie is thought to have a significant yearly income.

She is so busy as a professional, that she usually works up to 12 hours a day and only sleeps for 40 hours per week!

Buffie’s co-stars Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Heavenly Kimes reportedly have a net worth of $4 million.

However, all the show’s cast members are thought to be millionaires.

Who is Buffie’s husband?

Dr. David Purselle

David is a well-known and respected Atlanta psychiatrist.

He is licensed in seven states, as well as the commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

Buffie helps her husband run their medical practice, Georgia Psychiatric Consultants, in Atlanta.

She also helps to run their telemedicine practice in San Juan, Puerto Rico where the Purselle family resides for half of the year.

Buffie and David have two fur babies Louie, a 3-year-old chocolate toy poodle, and Prada, a one-year-old golden labradoodle.

