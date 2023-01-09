Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb have been majorly clashing in this season of Below Deck, and the drama seems set to continue tonight and throughout the rest of the season.

The drama between the two has caused tears and tantrums, even causing Captain Sandy to get involved on the boat. Off the boat, Captain Lee has even had something to say about it on Twitter.

We take a look into the drama which has been causing havoc on Below Deck this season.

Camille and Alissa have been butting heads throughout the season

The pair have been butting heads since the start due to their drastically different attitudes to work.

In tonight’s episode preview posted by Bravo, we see Camille crying telling Alissa to get out, although it seems Alissa is trying to squash the drama telling Camille she doesn’t want an issue. Later on, we see the two actually being civil to each other, but it seems this may not last.

In fact, Camille even recently took to her Instagram story to carry on the drama. In a now-expired story, Camille appeared to mock the ‘broken glass’ drama.

At the time of writing, it seems like the two do not follow each other on Instagram, so it seems like the feud may not just be for the screens.

Captain Lee called out Camille’s behavior

During last week’s episode, whilst live tweeting Captain Lee commented on Camile’s behavior.

Taking to the social media platform he tweeted: “Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate.”

Captain Lee had to step down from the show due to health issues, leaving Captain Sandy to take the reigns for the rest of the season.

Sandy has stepped in to diffuse the drama a number of times throughout the series, even giving Camille an ultimatum, to work hard or leave the boat.

The Below Deck drama is set to continue

Although it may look like the pair are in a better place, it seems like the drama is set to continue throughout season 10.

The synopsis for next week’s episode The Captain and Camille states: “Drama between Camille and Alissa reaches a breaking point and Captain Sandy is forced to step in.”

We guess we’ll have to wait until the end of the season to see if it gets resolved.

