Fans want to know whether Camille Lamb gets fired on Below Deck in 2023 as she has spent season 10 feuding with Alissa Humber. She also received an ultimatum from Captain Sandy Yawn.

Camille joined Below Deck this season as a steward and deckhand. Despite her lowly position, she’s got lots of experience in the field as she grew up in a sailing family.

Let’s take a look at Camille’s first season aboard the St David and what Captain Lee Rosbach has been tweeting about her.

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel/Below Deck

Camille felt like ‘runt of the pack’

Camille and Alissa have been clashing during season 10, mainly because of their different work ethics and approaches to tasks.

During a December 2022 Below Deck episode, Camille said being a deck-stew meant “everyone sees me as not doing enough” despite thinking she’s “doing twice the things.”

Camille also said she felt like the “runt of the pack” in her team.

However, when checking Camille’s work on the boat, steward Alissa said she thought Camille didn’t “want to do her job” or “be corrected, which is childish.”

Fans want to know whether Camille gets fired on Below Deck

During her time onboard the boat, Camille has made comments such as she “didn’t sign up for yachting to do laundry.”

Her attitude has got her into trouble in season 10 and at one point Ross McHarg asked her to “calm down and be respectful.” Camille admitted her emotions “get the better” of her “far too often.”

Her behavior hasn’t gone unnoticed off the boat either, with Captain Lee tweeting: “Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing, is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate.”

Distractify reports it’s unlikely Camille will get fired but Show Star News suggests there’s a possible replacement for Camille waiting in the wings.

At the time of writing, Camille is still taking to Instagram Stories as normal, answering fans’ questions about episodes. Her IG bio still lists her as a Below Deck cast member.

Alissa says she sees Camille ‘working harder’

While the Below Deck cast are sailing the picturesque seas of Rodney Bay, St Lucia, there’s mayhem aboard the yacht when it comes to the staff. However, after some words from Captain Sandy, Camille’s work ethic appeared to improve.

Camille was working on the boat, adding she had “one more white shirt to iron,” before Captain Sandy said she was “proud” of her.

The captain asked Alissa whether she was also “proud” of Camille to which she replied: “Very.” Despite butting heads throughout season 10, Alissa said she could see Camille was “working harder.”

Camille may have changed her ways on the show but in season 10 episode 8, entitled The Captain And Camille, viewers will get to see Captain Sandy step in as the drama between Camille and Alissa reaches breaking point.

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK