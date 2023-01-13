Captain Lee was forced to leave Below Deck season 10 due to ongoing health problems which left him unable to walk. Thankfully, Captain Sandy was on hand to take the reigns.

Of course, Lee and his fans were gutted by his departure, however, it seems like we haven’t seen the last of him just yet.

Will Captain Lee be returning to Below Deck for season 10 and beyond? We take a look.

Is Captain Lee returning to Below Deck?

Yes, Captain Lee has confirmed that he will be returning to Below Deck. He will return to finish season 10 with the rest of the crew.

Speaking to People at the start of the season, Lee Rosbach said: “I made a promise to the crew before I left that I would be back before they were done before the season was over, and I would walk on board by myself unassisted.”

He then continued: “I’m happy to say that I was able to fulfill the promise.”

He told the publication that it was a ‘proud moment for him.’

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy also confirmed Lee’s return

After Captain Lee had to leave the show on medical grounds, Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy took over.

Sandy also confirmed Lee’s return to season 10 in an Instagram post. In the caption, to her 622k followers, she wrote:

“Always happy to help a fellow captain when called upon. Here’s to your quick recovery @captain_lee_rosbach and your boat will be waiting for you when you get back later this season.”

Captain Lee says he’ll be back for season 11 if he’s invited

Taking to Twitter, Captain Lee said he’ll be back next season if he’s healthy enough and invited.

The Below Deck Captain has been tweeting throughout the course of the show, even weighing in on the drama between Camille and Alissa.

Taking to the social media platform he tweeted: “Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate.”

