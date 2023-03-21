Below Deck has just wrapped up season 10, and to fans’ delight, came the return of Captain Lee, but after an emotional ending fans want to know if he’ll be returning for season 11 and if he has in fact retired.

After ten years on the show, Lee had to leave Below Deck due to ongoing health problems which left him unable to walk. Thankfully, his good friend Captain Sandy was there to step in. He then made his return at the end of season 10 to everyone’s delight.

We take a look at what Captain Lee had to say about those retirement rumors.

Credit: Below Deck/ Bravo YouTube

Captain Lee hints he will return to Bravo

Captain Lee has taken to his Twitter account to shut down rumors he is leaving Bravo, and although he hasn’t 100% confirmed a return to Below Deck, he has hinted at it in a series of tweets.

After endless rumors and an emotional finale, one fan tweeted: “So wait.. no more Captain Lee on Bravo?!?!” to which the Captain replied: “Who said that, not me.”

He also told fans not to read too much into anything and that “we’ll continue to have fun.” Sounds pretty promising! We’ll keep our fingers and toes crossed for Captain Lee’s Below Deck season 11 return.

Is Captain Lee retiring?

No, Captain Lee is not retiring despite rumors going around. He confirmed this on his Twitter account. “I haven’t retired, in spite of what’s been reported by ‘sources'” he wrote.

Of course, fans were over the moon with the Captain’s response after rumors they had been hearing throughout the past month.

One wrote: “Couldn’t have a better morning tweet from you! No one puts @capthlr in the corner!”

“Sooo very happy to hear! I was afraid my Below Deck watching would be soon ending as ur the main reason I watch. An amazing man with such a kind honest soul” said another.

One fan simply told him he was too old to retire, to which he responded: “Amen”.

The star has been live tweeting throughout the series, even on episodes he did not appear in. Although he was sat at home, he was still in Captain mode as he weighed in on the Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber drama, which he was less than impressed with.

The Bravo stars’ age revealed

With all the retirement talk, fans were wondering how old Captain Lee was, and the answer took many of them by surprise.

Captain Lee is in fact 73 years old. Twitter users couldn’t believe the revelation, with many of them thinking he was around 20 years younger.

“Didn’t realize you’re 73! Sir, you look in ur 50s!” exclaimed one.

“I swear I thought he was in his late forties or like maybe 51. Wow, he looks AMAZING!!” wrote another fan.

So, although Captain Lee is of retirement age, it looks like he won’t be retiring any time soon.