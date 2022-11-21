









Below Deck is back! The Bravo show is set to hit screens for its tenth season on November 21. Captain Lee Rosbach and many other familiar faces are making a return to the series as well as some newcomers fans have yet to meet.

As always, the show features some sumptuous locations but there’s often trouble in paradise with all kinds of things to consider including challenging guests, staff members, and faults with the yacht.

Fraser Olender, chef Rachel Hargrove, and Captain Lee are back on the water. This time they’re not on board My Seanna, they’re cruising around St Lucia on a new yacht called St David. However, it appears a spanner is thrown in the works when Captain Lee’s health takes a turn for the worse.

Here’s a Sneak Peek at Season 10 of Below Deck!

El Capitano is back

Below Deck fans will be pleased to see Captain Lee Rosbach and other familiar faces for season 10.

Speaking of the season 10 location in the show’s trailer, Captain Lee says he thinks St Lucia is the most beautiful island in the Caribbean, adding it’s “straight out of a postcard.”

Lee has been a captain for 37 years and during a season 10 sneak peek he claims: “Everybody wants to be a captain until it’s time to do captain stuff!”

Captain Lee’s health

During Below Deck season 9, Captain Lee was seen suffering from ill health. He explained to Men’s Health in 2022 that he has a congenital heart condition. He said: “I have a condition I was born with called AFib, it’s when your heart [can] just randomly go into an irregular heartbeat.”

Captain Lee also underwent spinal surgery in 2021, which saw him take leave from Below Deck. Heavy reports he was suffering from severe spinal stenosis. That happens when space inside the backbone is too small, which can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that run along the spine.

Now, it appears the captain’s heath is suffering again in the 2022 series. Captain Lee says during the Below Deck season 10 First Look trailer: “My mind’s there, my heart’s there – my body just won’t co-operate. So, I’ve made a decision.”

Chef Rachel and Captain Lee can be seen in the trailer both looking emotional.

Captain Lee ‘makes a decision’ on Below Deck

Judging by Twitter, it wasn’t only the deckhands and stewards onboard St David who were emotional about Captain Lee. One fan of the show tweeted: “When Captain Lee cries, I cry.”

As per the show’s trailer, Captain Lee is set to make a big decision during season 10. However, there are many heartwarming and funny moments to be taken from the show’s trailer. The cast give their take on The Pussycat Dolls song Don’t Cha while, whatever his condition, Captain Lee appears to be the star of the performance.

And, thankfully for worried fans, Captain Lee’s recent Instagram posts (@captain_lee_rosbach) seem to show he may have returned to good health. Let’s hope so.

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

