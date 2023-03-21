Carlos King and Kandi Burruss’ feud has been running around the rumor mill for some time in 2023.

However, Tamar Braxton is adding another element to the feud fire as she reveals she’s got beef with Kandi Burruss, too.

Kandi is no stranger to drama as she’s been a Real Housewife of Atlanta since season 2.

However, the Bravo star appears to be in the midst of a serious feud with both Tamar and Carlos in March.

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Kandi and Carlos King’s feud

Kandi and Carlos once had a positive working relationship. He used to be an executive producer on RHOA.

However, they’re now feuding because Kandi alleges that Carlos “stole her group’s life story and sold it to TV One.”

Speaking to Haus Of Aaron in 2022, Kandi said that she “just couldn’t get past that,” when it came to her and Carlos’ relationship.

Tamar is asked about her beef on WWHL

Tamar Braxton was a guest on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live on March 20, 2023.

She was asked by callers who the Atlanta housewife was who she called out via Instagram.

Tamar hinted at having beef with someone from RHOA and alleged that the mystery woman and her husband “threatened” her.

Tamar said: “It really did happen and it’s not cute.”

Andy asked if the woman was a “full housewife,” and said: “It’s not Kandi?”

Tamar then said: “Ooh… I’ll tell you the story later.”

Tamar welcomes Kandi and Todd to respond

Following her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tamar took to Twitter to speak more about the beef with Kandi.

Tamar tweeted: “I answered a question like everyone else does. I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause Thats not her narrative on tv. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE.”

She also wrote: “Listen, Im healed AND saved but God don’t want us to be roll over rovers!! I’m standing firm on what i said, exactly how it happened and don’t need to lie about ANYTHING!!!”

Kandi and Tamar have a history of not being the best of friends. The two appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.

A clip from the show saw them attempting to clear the air in CBB season 2.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images