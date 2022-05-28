











The Real Housewives of New Jersey may have wrapped season 12 on May 17th, but the drama still continues when it comes to this Bravo show cast. A Dear Albie podcast listener asked a question about Teresa Giudice during a May 2022 episode of the show which resulted in Caroline Manzo dubbing Teresa a “bully”.

Former RHONJ star Caroline went on to say that she’d “love” to put Teresa in her place. So, let’s take a look at the RHONJ stars’ relationship and whether Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice were ever friends in the past.

Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Who is Caroline Manzo?

Caroline Manzo was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1961 and was cast as a housewife on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009.

Caroline was an original cast member on the show alongside her sister, Dina Cantin, Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita and Danielle Staub.

She’s a mother of three and a grandmother of one and she appeared on the Bravo show from 2009 until 2013 (from season 1 to 5).

OMG: Margaret Josephs and Siggy Flicker had one of the biggest feuds in RHONJ history

Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice’s relationship explored

Both Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice were original cast members on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In season 1 episode 1 the cast members are introduced and things seem peachy between the housewives, Caroline can be heard saying that she finds Teresa “hysterical“. But, as the show played out, Caroline and Teresa butted heads on more than one occasion.

As of 2022, the RHONJ haven’t been friends for years. Teresa is best friends with Caroline’s sister, Dina, but Dina and Caroline are no longer on talking terms.

Photo by: Andrei Jackamets/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Caroline Manzo talks Teresa on Dear Albie

Speaking on the Dear Albie podcast in May 2022, Caroline said that her “social media has gone insane” and that “there’s a hashtag ‘fire Teresa’“, adding “…don’t shoot the messenger, man.“

After a podcast listener asked a Teresa-related question on Dear Albie, Caroline said that she “would get great pleasure… to go in and just knock the sh** out of her verbally and just put her in her place.”

Caroline said that this was because she was “tired” of “certain things” and of Teresa using her “as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim.“

The former housewife said “sometimes you’ve got to smack the bully” but she would have to be paid a lot of money to go back on RHONJ.

Teresa has also called Caroline a “bully” in the past and has also now responded to the Dear Albie comments.

Speaking to TMZ, Teresa said: “She didn’t knock the s*** out of me the entire time she was on the show, that’s why I’m still there and she’s not… She’s promoting her son’s podcast so she talks about me because otherwise, no one is paying attention.”

NO WAY: RHONJ cast switches up as Jackie Goldschneider demoted and Traci Barber dropped

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK