Caroline Stanbury's net worth blows the rest of the RHODubai cast out the water













Caroline Stanbury’s net worth is a hot topic in 2022 as she tied the knot with husband Sergio Carrallo. Caroline has been a reality TV star for many years and is currently appearing as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai. She is a former star of Ladies of London and has become a brand ambassador during her career as well as a reality star.

Forty-six-year-old Caroline is a Bravolebrity who was born across the pond. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in July 2022 alongside RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley. Caroline was born in London and now lives in Dubai. So, let’s find out more about her net worth and family…

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Caroline tied the knot with Sergio

RHODubai star Caroline Stanbury married Sergio Carrallo on December 18th, 2021.

E! News reported that the two tied the knot at Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai.

During the wedding ceremony, she wore a full lace gown which was one of three she opted for for the occasion created by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.

Forty-six-year-old Caroline is 19 years Sergio’s senior.

Who is Sergio Carrallo?

Caroline explained on WWHL in 2022 that she met her now-husband Sergio Carrallo met while she was on tour for her podcast, Divorced Not Dead.

According to Caroline, the two met at Newport Beach and Sergio was an audience member.

Sergio, 27, is a former Real Madrid soccer player.

View Instagram Post

Caroline Stanbury’s estimated net worth

During Caroline Stanbury’s life, she’s been connected with many wealthy people. The socialite’s father, Anthony, was a “venture capitalist and was managing director of high-end fashion group Jaeger”. Her mother, Elizabeth, ran a cashmere knitwear business as per The Sun.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Caroline’s net worth is estimated at $30M.

Caroline is recognised in 2022 for being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai but she has more going on than just being a reality star. As per her Bravo bio, Caroline was formerly a stylist, a cast member on Ladies of London, runs a podcast and is a luxury brand ambassador.

Her bio reads: “She represents some of the world’s most prestigious brands and last year launched her first shoe collection with Black Suede Studio.”

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Artists for Peace & Justice (APJ

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI ON WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK