Cary Deuber age explored: How old is the Real Housewives of Dallas star?











What is Cary Deuber’s age? Real Housewives of Dallas fans wonder how old the reality star is.

Real Housewives of Dallas is back for a brand new fifth season, bringing back a cast of familiar faces.

One of the main housewives is Cary Deuber who made her debut appearance on the show’s first-ever season.

Sadly though, she hasn’t returned in the new series, having returned in season 4 just as a “friend”.

Many viewers want to find more information about her such as her age. So, how old is Cary Deuber?

Cary Deuber on RHOD, YouTube

Who is Cary Deuber?

Cary Deuber is a registered first nurse assistant and social media personality.

She lives with her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Mark Deuber, who are parents to their daughter, Zuri.

Cary is also step-mom to Mark’s eldest children—Gray, 23, and Lara, who is 20.

The reality star returned for the show’s fourth season as a “friend” so that she can focus on a TV series about her and Mark’s clinic, Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, which is based in Dallas.

Cary Deuber: Age

Cary Deuber is 44 years old. She was born on May 30th, 1976 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Her zodiac sign is Gemini and if you have a family member or a friend with that sign, you will probably know that they love social interactions and often see the world in a different way.

In comparison, Stephanie Hollman, who is another main cast member, is 40 years old. LeeAnne Locken, a former cast member, is older than other housewives. She turned 53 years old in June last year.

Cary Deuber: Instagram

Cary has amassed a huge following on Instagram since her first appearance on RHOD. The reality star has 280k followers at the time of writing.

Since she hasn’t returned in the new season as a main housewife, her fans can follow what she gets up to from her Instagram handle @carydeuber.

A lot of Cary’s fans have left messages of love and support and have asked for the star to make a return on the show or make a surprising appearance.

Who knows, she might be back full-time at some point in the future!

