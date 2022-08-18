











It’s no secret that the RHODubai cast are some of the wealthiest women in the Bravo franchise. From Caroline Stanbury to Chanel Ayan, many viewers have questions when it comes to the ladies’ net worths. Kathy Hilton tops the list for the highest net worth of all the housewives across the board and Diana Jenkins comes in second.

RHODubai was a brand new addition to the Real Housewives shows from June 2022 and fans can’t get enough of the ladies. Chanel, Sara, Caroline, Lesa and co deal with all kinds of drama and real-life issues as well as many celebrations, weddings and lavish trips. The housewives even argued over a 50K a night room during season 1. So, let’s find out more about Chanel Ayan’s net worth.

Meet RHODubai’s Chanel

While some of the RHODubai cast members Bravo viewers had already met, such as Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan was a newcomer to the network.

Chanel was born Pillot Ayan and raised in Kenya. She was born in 1978 and has a son named Taj.

In her Bravo bio, Chanel is described as a “Somali and Ethiopian supermodel and businesswoman”.

Chanel Ayan’s net worth

As well as being a larger-than-life reality TV star, who, according to Andy Cohen, goes to the store in ball gowns, Chanel runs a successful talent agency.

Meaww reports that Chanel’s net worth is estimated at $1M in 2022. However, Showbiz Corner says that it’s closer to $5M.

She’s also got more strings to her bow as Chanel developed a makeup and skincare line with celebrity makeup artist Toni Malt called Ayan by Toni Malt and Ayan Skin which is coming soon.

Who is the RHODubai star’s husband?

Speaking on Watch What Happens Lie with Andy Cohen, RHODubai star Chanel said that she met her husband, Chris, through her sister.

He can be found on Instagram @theluckiedude.

Chanel and Chris have been married 22 years per her Bravo bio!

