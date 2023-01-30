Charrisse made her return to The Real Housewives Of Potomac (RHOP) in season 7 after a 3 season break, but what is the star’s net worth?

Season 7 has been a wild ride for the Housewive’s and the finale saw Charrisse and Karen have a showdown at Candiace’s music video reveal party. Charrisse definitely came back with a bang!

We take a closer look into Charrisse Jackson’s net worth, family life, and Instagram.

RHOP: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s net worth explored

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Charrisse’s net worth is reported to be $8 Million. Her net worth will come from her RHOP screen time plus her work with charitable organizations.

Her passion is giving back and she has proudly raised millions for charity-based organizations, as per her Bravo bio.

Charrisse was also previously married to NBA star Eddie Jordan, so it is believed some of her net worth would have come from the divorce.

Hardcore RHOP fans will remember the fight between Charrisse and Karen where Charrisse claimed she spent more on the boat than Karen’s net worth. Karen fought back saying: “I read your net worth, I think that’s Eddie’s net worth hunny.”

It seems like the two still haven’t managed to make amends all these years later.

Charrisse and Eddie divorced in 2019

Charrisse and Eddie finalized their divorce in 2019, after filing during season 2 of RHOP, which aired in 2017. The pair have two children together, Jackson and Skylar.

Speaking to Bravo’s Daily Dish at the time, the RHOP star said her husband warned her they would get divorced if she joined the show.

“When I told [Eddie], I said, ‘They want me to do this reality show’ — at the time we didn’t know it was Housewives, we were thinking maybe it could be Housewives — and so he said, ‘Well if you do it, we’ll probably get a divorce.'”

Charrisse confirmed the divorce via an Instagram post where she wrote: “I woke up SINGLE this morning.”

Fans rushed to the comments to support the RHOP star, with others commenting how they wish she’d return to the Bravo show. It seems like their wishes came true!

Charrisse on Instagram

Charrisse can be found on Instagram @1charrisse. At the time of writing, she has 153k followers.

Her bio states she’s a ‘Supermom’ and ‘OG of The Real Housewives of Potomac’.

The RHOP star shares her children’s successes on Instagram as well as her own, and just recently announced that her son Jackson has signed with Next Models.

