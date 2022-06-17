Chelsea Meissner's IG hints that she's not being Southern Charmed by anyone













Bravo’s Southern Charm first premiered in 2014 and eight years on, the show is still giving viewers all the latest drama in Charleston. The Bravo series focuses on group of friends from South Carolina, showcasing their professional and personal lives.

As with all reality TV shows, the cast on Southern Charm has changed a fair deal since season 1 and Chelsea Meissner is no longer appearing on the show. Southern Charm season 8 premieres on June 23rd, 2022 and although Chelsea won’t be starring in the new instalment of Southern Charm, it doesn’t stop her fans from wanting to know the latest about whether or not she has a boyfriend.

Photo by: Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Chelsea Meissner was a cast member on Southern Charm from season 3 to 6, firstly as a ‘guest’, then a ‘friend’ and eventually a full time cast member.

She dated Austen Kroll during seasons 4 and 5 of the Bravo show.

Original cast member Shep Rose flirted with Chelsea when they were both on Southern Charm, but the pair never became anything more than friends.

Most recently, Chelsea went public with Nick Dana, a professional sailor, in 2018.

Photo by: Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Judging by IG, Chelsea doesn’t seem to have a boyfriend

Despite going IG official with Nick Dana, since their 2020 El Salvador holiday snaps were posted, Chelsea hasn’t posted more of the two together.

Chelsea’s Instagram page sees her surfing, promoting brands, renovating houses and going on vacation.

The former Southern Charm cast member can be found on IG with over 700K followers @chelseameissner58.

Nick Dana’s Instagram page is private, so there’s no telling from his side whether they’re still an item in 2022.

During Southern Charm season 6, Chelsea’s dad can be seen saying: “You only see him every few months… there’s no future there, right?“.

Chelsea has a four-legged ‘soul mate’

South Carolina gal Chelsea may not post about her relationships with her significant other in 2022, but there’s one love of her life that she often takes to the ‘gram for and that’s her dog, Tyson.

Chelsea’s dog is 12 years old and she refers to him in her IG captions as her “better half“, her “constant” and her “soulmate“.

She most recently posted a compilation video of Tyson captioned: “Well, I count my blessings every night I pray.. That the Lord lets me keep you just one more day“.

