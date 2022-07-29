Chleb says Southern Charm is what broke him and Kathryn up













Southern Charm’s Chleb and Kathryn appear to be back ‘on’ after splitting up. Chleb’s first season on Southern Charm has been pretty turbulent as he split from Kathryn and now they seem to have patched things up. But, perhaps this is due to the break between filming and the episodes airing.

Kathryn has appeared on the show since its very beginning and has a long history with many of the show’s cast members, past and present. Chleb and Kathryn are a new couple to Southern Charm viewers in 2022. So, let’s find out more about the pair including how they met, who their families are and what their relationship status is now…

How did Chleb and Kathryn meet?

Speaking of how he and Kathryn met, Chleb said on Southern Charm that his mother knew Kathryn before he did.

Chleb said that Kathryn used to “hang out” with his cousin, Chelsie, and that his mother and Kathryn used to live on the same block.

The Southern Charm star described himself as a “momma’s boy” and that his mother’s determination to succeed in life is what inspired him to embark on a football career.

Chleb and Kathryn from Southern Charm split

After beginning the 2022 season of Southern Charm as a couple, they didn’t end up going the distance.

Speaking to his mother on Southern Charm, Chleb said that he and Kathryn “got into it”.

The two had an argument after a party and it ended with Chleb getting out of the house for space.

He agreed with his mother that after he and Kathryn moved in together “all hell broke loose”.

He also expressed that he didn’t like that Kathryn wants to be his first priority over his family or friends.

Chleb and Kathryn aren’t back on

Some viewers may have assumed that because Kathryn and Chleb were seen together on Southern Charm attending an oyster party, they’re back together.

However, the two are still single. Speaking to Us Weekly in July 2022, Chleb said that he and Kathryn “don’t talk at all” now.

He also said that the show “sped up” he and Kathryn’s relationship up to break up. Before filming the two considered not filming together for the sake of their relationship, but he decided that it may bring them together instead. Now, he said that he’s “sad” but always “wishes her the best”.

