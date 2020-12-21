What is Chris Samuels' net worth? RHOP star is former football player!











The Real Housewives of Potomac star Chris Samuels is known as a former American football player – so what’s his net worth now?

In a season 5 finale spoiler, it is thought that Chris will step in to defend his wife Monique Samuels, in a bid to protect their family’s reputation.

It comes after the current season involved rumours of Monique having an affair with her personal trainer.

So how much does her husband Chris earn? What’s his net worth?

What does Chris Samuels do for a living?

The 43-year-old is a former American college and professional football player.

He was an offensive tackle in the National Football League for ten seasons.

After his retirement in 2010, he stepped down from Winston Churchill

High School in 2019 as offensive coordinator.

He was then hired as offensive coordinator at Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland, where he currently works.

Chris Samuels: Net worth

$17 million

The former football player’s net worth was reported in 2019.

While his wife Monique’s net worth is reportedly $4 million.

What does Monique do for a living?

Monique has started up her own self-care brand called Mila Eve Essentials.

She also manages her husband’s real estate investments and The Chris Samuels Foundation that they launched together.

The RHOP star also runs a blog and podcast for mothers Not for Lazy Moms.

