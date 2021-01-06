RHOD: Who is Court Westcott? Net worth and career of Kameron Westcott's husband!











Real Housewives of Dallas’ star Kameron has a wealthy husband called Court Westcott. So who is he? What does he do for a living?

Kameron is amongst a group of glamorous housewives who live it up in Dallas, both personally and professionally.

With their lives regularly followed by cameras, there’s no surprise that fans want to know every personal detail about each cast member.

So who is Kameron Westcott’s husband Court? We explore his net worth…

Who is Court Westcott?

Court, 42, is Kameron Westcott’s husband, and regularly appears on RHOD.

He is described by Kameron as a “tech nerd and venture capitalist”.

They first met on the town while she was studying at Southern Methodist University in Texas, and Court was attending Vanderbilt University.

Court and Kameron live in exclusive neighbourhood Highland Park with their 2 children, their Russian Bulldog, Chunk, and their new puppy, Fanci.

Court Westcott: Career

Court works in investments, with a strong focus on emerging technology, as well as real estate.

Before his career, he achieved a BA in philosophy and political science from Vanderbilt University, and an MBA from SMU’s Cox School of Business.

He works for his father Carl’s business Westcott LLC, an entrepreneurial private investment platform which he started in 1996.

Court also helps with the management of Commodore Partners, a family investment partnership owned by the Westcotts.

What is Court Westcott’s net worth?

$2 million

Reports state that Court and Kameron’s overall net worth is $4.5 million.

The Wescott family are one of the most prestigious families from Dallas!

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

