Who is Craig Conover? Age, net worth, and partner of Southern Charm star!

He is amongst the Charleston residents appearing on the series, who are followed as they try to preserve their family names.

Having faced several changes in his life, Craig’s journey has been captured on camera as he runs his successful company Sewing Down South.

Let’s get to know who Southern Charm’s Craig Conover is dating and how old he is, plus how much he is worth…

Who is Craig Conover?

Craig, 31, is best known as a cast member on Southern Charm.

The owner of pillow company Sewing Down South, which has been hugely successful, is also an attorney from Charleston.

He is passionate about ending the orphan cycle in Haiti, ending homelessness among veterans and eradicating bullying.

What is Craig Conover’s net worth?

$400,000

In just a few years, Craig’s net worth has reportedly increased by $200,000!

It is thought that he makes more money from his pillow company than from his career as an attorney.

Although reports say he never actually practised law, he has been successful in his other business.

He even regularly throws pillow parties on HSN and signs them for fans!

Is Craig Conover still with Natalie?

Yes

Craig is currently in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer, confirming in December 2020 that he had been with her for a while.

Natalie, a contestant on season one of Love Connection, has previously dated his co-star Austin Kroll, which Craig revealed he “hated”.

However, he said he “fell for this girl”, revealing on part 1 of the Southern Charm reunion that he “had not had this feeling about someone in years”.

