Craig’s rise to success as Southern Charm star’s feud with Austen gets intense













Craig Conover and Austen Kroll were spotted in a physical altercation in Southern Charm’s season 8 trailer, and many fans are backing Craig in the feud.

The Southern Charm stars are known to be BFF’s, but the season 8 trailer hinted at a slight bump after it showed a few seconds of the pair fighting against a car – Craig can be seen putting Austen in a headlock and telling him to “say I’m sorry.”

The duo patched up their months-long feud on the 7 July episode, but given what we know from the trailer, their bromance won’t be lasting long. Austen apologised for gossiping about his friend’s hookup with Naomie Olindo, and Craig admitted he was a better friend to Austen when he was single.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Craig and Austen hash it out on a park bench

The boys finally talked about their issues, with Austen accusing Craig of using their friendship:

“You use our friendship when it’s convenient for you, like when you were single and you didn’t wanna be alone & we hung out so much. And then you find a girlfriend and you kind of bail.”

“Why would I try to hang out with someone who keeps throwing me under the bus?” Craig replied.

Thankfully, the pair laughed it off with promises to “be nice and keep moving forward.”

Twitter is clearly Team Craig. One fan wrote: “What’s he [Austen] expect [from Craig]? To live with Austen for the rest of his life doing nothing? Of course, Craig’s gonna meet someone and move on with his life, he wants to get married and have a family.”

Another added: Craig is finally successful and living life while in a relationship. They [Shep and Austen] are both jealous of Craig and even surprised that he surpassed them in maturity and achieving goals.”

Let’s take a look at those goals, shall we?

Photo by: Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Craig juggles a law firm, a podcast, and a book

Before reality stardom, Craig was studying at Charleston School of Law from 2011-2014 when he took a leap of faith and signed up for the Bravo series. He was lured by the TV payout because he had the goal of starting his own business and “really become a big philanthropist.”

He did eventually become a lawyer and currently heads Conover Law Firm, specialising in personal injury and workers’ compensation. Seems like the 33-year-old is halfway to his dream, he’s got the business and is “getting to a point where I can start businesses and hire people to run them for me. And that’s the ultimate goal.”

What viewers never expected was the entrepreneur to be an avid sewer, and thanks to his TV popularity, the Delaware native was able to expand his empire. Like most successful businessmen, he turned his hobby into a money-making machine with Sewing Down South – a lifestyle brand selling patterned pillows and apparel.

The company hit a major milestone with their first brick-and-mortar store in downtown Charleston in May 2021. Looks like the pandemic was not too much of a challenge.

When he’s not sorting designing pillows, or rummaging through files, he’s presenting his Pillows And Beer with Austen. Craig fans, you can’t say that Austen has no projects in progress!