











Crystal Kung Minkoff got emotional on the latest RHOBH episode, where she opened up to her co-stars about being the tallest kid in class at school. She also spoke about her difficult experience of having an eating disorder.

TW: This article discusses eating disorders, which could be triggering for some readers.

Several Bravo viewers are now eager to find out just how tall Crystal is after she revealed her insecurities, especially as she was placed on a lower seat for this season’s promo pictures – which received fan backlash.

Crystal was ‘tallest kid in class’

Crystal revealed she was the “tallest kid in class” growing up. And it wasn’t just the height but being part of a minority as an Asian-American meant she felt she stood out more than other schoolchildren.

She began to open up to her co-stars after revealing that she had felt “crap” about her stomach and body when she was about to post an Instagram photo of her and her family. Instead, she shared exactly how she was feeling.

The RHOBH star continued:

I remember every school picture I was in the back middle, always. It’s one thing being the tallest kid in class, but also looking different as a minority just makes it even that much more apparent.

Discussing her feelings to Kyle Richards and Diana Jenkins, she admitted she is still working on accepting her looks. Crystal recently shared with her Instagram following that she has been struggling with her body image.

View Instagram Post

The RHOBH star reveals eating disorder

Since the age of 11, Crystal has had an eating disorder. She recently shared her desire to “want to eat a meal and be okay with it”, telling her co-stars: “Physically being in my body sucks.”

A teary Crystal revealed:

I f–king feel like s–t all the time. I’m just exhausted.

Although she was given hugs and reassurance from Kyle and Diana, there was tension in the room when Erika Jayne heard of Crystal’s eating disorder. She responded: “I always think, ‘Take laxatives to get rid of it.'”

In a confessional, Garcelle Beauvais told cameras:

She has an eating disorder. Erika’s not a doctor and you don’t prescribe laxatives to someone with an eating disorder. It’s really the most inappropriate thing at the most inappropriate time.

Her height revealed

Crystal is 5 ft 7 inches. Some viewers assume she is tall, as she towers over her RHOBH cast members. However, she actually isn’t that tall and is only a few inches above the 5 ft 4 average for women in USA.

She is slightly taller than co-star Erika Jayne, who is 5 ft 5, and a lot taller than Kyle Richards, who is 5 ft 2. During the photo promo for the show’s season 12, fans noticed how Crystal had been positioned on a much lower chair.

A Twitter user reacted: “This low chair for Crystal ruins the photo. She’s at such a different height than the rest of the cast and not in an appealing way with the rest of the composition. #RHOBH.”

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK